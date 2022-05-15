Home / Sports / Badminton / PM Modi congratulates Indian men's badminton team for winning historic Thomas Cup gold
PM Modi congratulates Indian men's badminton team for winning historic Thomas Cup gold

The five-round match saw an early finish with world championship bronze medalist Lakshya Sen kicking off the show with a 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.
Indian men's badminton team(Twitter)
Updated on May 15, 2022 03:45 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the performance of the Indian men's badminton team, who scripted history after defeating Indonesia 3-0 in the finals of the Thomas and Uber Cup in Bangkok on Sunday.

The unit dished out a dominant show against their opponent with world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy putting up an inspiring effort.

“The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons,” the PM tweeted.

This was India's maiden Thomas and Uber Cup title. The five-round match saw an early finish with world championship bronze medalist Lakshya kicking off the show with a 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then produced another fine display of determination and defeated Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.

In the second singles, Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Asian games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in less than an hour to wrap up the finale.

