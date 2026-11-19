Fresh off her election as a Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has said she is ready to contest for the top job — IOA presidency — ahead of the December 5 Executive Council elections.

Saina Nehwal’s potential candidacy comes at a turbulent time for the IOA. (PTI)

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While acknowledging that the rapid pace of developments and the recent turmoil surrounding incumbent president PT Usha caught her off guard, the former world No.1 shuttler stated she will not shy away from stepping up.

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“Definitely, I will be up for it,” Saina told HT in an exclusive chat when asked if she would enter the fray for the president’s post. “It will be a big opportunity. It is a different role which, obviously, I have never experienced. It will be a big opportunity to learn first of all and how can I support sports more.”

Saina’s potential candidacy comes at a turbulent time for the IOA. In the November 9 SOM polls, the 36-year-old secured one of the four women’s spots alongside former long jumper Anju Bobby George, former Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal, and former archer Dola Banerjee — a result that saw sitting president Usha finish fifth (former basketball player Anitha Paul Durai was sixth and last) miss out on an SOM seat, triggering allegations of manipulation and formal complaints to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

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{{^usCountry}} The IOC last week expressed "disappointment" over the reported "issues and disputes" surrounding the conduct of the IOA elections and asked the electoral officer to ensure the process is conducted in compliance with the Olympic Charter in a "free and fair manner and without any external interference". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IOC last week expressed "disappointment" over the reported "issues and disputes" surrounding the conduct of the IOA elections and asked the electoral officer to ensure the process is conducted in compliance with the Olympic Charter in a "free and fair manner and without any external interference". {{/usCountry}}

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Importantly, Usha has since been cleared to contest the presidency via Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) nomination.

Admitting that the factionalism and leadership discussions surprised her, Saina said she had initially expected Usha to continue at the helm.

“I didn't know that there were discussions about the president’s post. This process is happening very quickly for me,” Saina said at the launch of the Shiv Khera Leadership Academy here.

“In fact, I had thought that Usha would stay till the Olympics. But when I heard that there was a lot of controversy... I was like… it shouldn't happen because she is very disciplined. She looks very focused on whatever she is doing.”

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Despite admitting that the political side of sports governance makes her apprehensive, the Khel Ratna awardee believes athletes need to take charge to cut through the administrative “mess”.

“For sports, I don't understand politics. And if there are elections for the President’s post, then I am very scared. I don't know what is going to happen,” she said. “As a sportsperson, I feel that it is simple work. It is not that difficult. We should help as much as we can.”

With India preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and aggressively pursuing a bid for the 2036 Olympics, Saina stressed that the country cannot remain satisfied with winning 5-6 medals at the Games. If handed the reins of the IOA, her primary agenda would be decentralising sporting excellence and building a robust school-to-academy pipeline.

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“I definitely want some different systems introduced in our country,” she said. “I want big coaches, trainers, and physios going to schools and seeing if there are good coaches, so that if a child is playing well, we can send them to academies,” said Saina.

“For example, badminton is big in Hyderabad and Bengaluru — why not in Mumbai and Delhi? Why is wrestling big in Haryana and not in other states? As a sportsperson, you are curious to know about all these things.”

The two-time World Championships medallist emphasised that regardless of who takes the top seat on December 5, the focus must shift away from boardroom battles.

“Whatever issues are going on, there should be discussions about it, and something different should be done,” concluded Saina.

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