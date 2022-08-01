Shushila Devi clinches silver in judo 48kg final, wins 7th medal for India at at Commonwealth Games 2022

Shushila Devi Likmabam got a silver in women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Shushila, who earlier in the day, had defeated Harriet Bonface in the quarterfinal, notched up a second win by beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in the semis to assure herself a medal. With a silver guaranteed, Sushila was in for a gold finish, but came up short against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the final, nonetheless ensuring her second CWG medal.

Shushila lost a close contest, with Whitebooi winning the bout in the Golden Score. The Indian judoka, who won a silver medal at the 2014 CWG and had represented India at the Tokyo Olympics last year, would be slightly disappointed with the result as one minor error cost her the match, but at the same time promises to be content knowing she will be returning home with a medal.

Right from the very beginning, Shushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games. Her uncle, Likmabam Dinit who has been an international Judo player, took Shushila to the Khuman Lampak in December 2002. In Khuman, she started receiving training at a very young age and also trained under Sabitri Chanu of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Special Area Games (SAG) Khuman Lampak. Shushila became a known name after she won a silver medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland. On July 05, she became the first Indian judoka to book a berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

More to follow…

