Home / Sports / Football / 500 days to go: Qatar gears up to welcome one million fans at FIFA World Cup in 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022.(Reuters)
FIFA World Cup 2022.(Reuters)
football

500 days to go: Qatar gears up to welcome one million fans at FIFA World Cup in 2022

The first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will kick off on 21st November and conclude on 18th December – Qatar National Day.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 03:34 PM IST

The 500-day countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup will start on Friday, as Qatar prepares to welcome more than a million fans for the greatest footballing event on earth.

The first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will kick off on 21st November and conclude on 18th December – Qatar National Day.

Qatar's World Cup infrastructure projects have reached 95 per cent completion, with all eight stadiums set to be ready by the end of the year.

The CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, Nasser al-Khater, and young fans in the capital Doha, spoke on Thursday of their pride at hosting the biggest single-sport event in the world.

"Five hundred days to go means we're getting very close," said al-Khater.

"It brings the world together, it brings the Arab world together, it's a moment of pride in the history of this part of the world."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qatar
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.