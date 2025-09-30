AFC axes Mohun Bagan from Asian Champions League Two

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant were removed from Asian Champions League 2 for the second successive season after the 136-year-old club pulled out of Tuesday’s away tie to Iran’s Sepahan citing a lack of safety and security. File photo of Mohun Bagan’s AFC Champions League 2 match against Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata earlier in September. (ANI)

“In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Competition Regulations, the Asian Football Confederation confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 competition after the club failed to report to Isfahan, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their Group C fixture against Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC on 30 September 2025,” the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on its website on Tuesday.

“The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) as appropriate for their decision(s).”

As per competition regulations, cancellation of any match except in the case of Force Majeure can lead to sanctions by the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee. They include a fine of at least $50,000 and a possible ban from the competition for one or more seasons.

The AFC message also said the result of Mohun Bagan’s only match in the competition this season will be considered “null and void”. Mohun Bagan lost 0-1 to Ahal FK of Turkmenistan at home on September 16.

AFC’s decision comes one day after the 50th anniversary of one of Mohun Bagan’s most humiliating defeats, a 0-5 loss to East Bengal in the 1975 IFA Shield final.

On Saturday, Mohun Bagan, winners of the league and cup in the 2024-25 Indian Super League, approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport to “safeguard” their interest after stating that the safety of players, staff and officials had led to the decision to not travel to Iran.

Two days after Mohun Bagan pulled out, an Asian Champions League Elite match was held in Tabriz, Iran, where hosts Tractor FC were held 0-0 by Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda FC.

Reposting AFC’s message, some of the club’s fans took to the social media to criticise the decision to not travel. “As a Mohun Bagan fan I can’t recognise my club. AFC should ban Mohun Bagan from AFC competitions indefinitely,” said Saikat Burman on X. One user on X quoted Mehdi Taj, the Iran football federation president as saying “Our country is safe. I feel sorry for Mohun Bagan team…” The post from Sepahan Ultras that “cowards are not allowed” was reposted by Bagan fans.

There were X handles that pointed out that foreigners were playing in the Persian Gulf Pro League. It was also pointed out that a match commissioner from Kolkata, Arunava Bhattacharya, has travelled to Tehran for an ACL2 match. A photograph of empty chairs meant for Bagan officials at the pre-match coordination meeting in Isfahan was posted on X by Iranian journalist Erfan Hoseiny on Monday. It was reposted by X handles claiming to be Bagan supporters on Tuesday after the AFC decision became known.

Last year, Bagan had refused to travel to Iran for their ACL2 match against Tractor FC citing safety reasons. AFC had scratched the club but did not impose sanctions as the match was scheduled during an Iran-Israel conflict.