Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse
Arsenal winger Willian has become the latest Premier League player to be racially abused online and the Brazilian shared screenshots of the messages he received on social media.
The 32-year-old Brazil international was targeted by two different users and he highlighted the messages on Instagram with the caption: "Something needs to change! The fight against racism continues."
Arsenal condemned the abuse and said anybody with a club membership that sends such messages would be banned.
"We all need to work together to drive this behaviour out. This includes clubs, governing bodies, fans, media and politicians; but requires the help and commitment of social media companies," a club spokesperson was quoted as saying by British media.
"We commit to using our voice and network to strengthen measures and action taken by relevant authorities to punish those responsible for this abuse which affects us all."
Willian is the second Black Arsenal player to face abuse this week after forward Eddie Nketiah was sent a racist message on Twitter ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-32 tie against Benfica.
Other Black players, including Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz have all been victims in recent weeks, prompting English soccer bodies to put pressure on social media companies to tackle the problem.
Instagram has announced a series of measures to deal with online abuse, including removing accounts of people who send abusive messages, and developing new controls to help reduce the abuse people see.
Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham on Thursday warned that abuse towards Black players was becoming normalised and was "the biggest problem in the game at the moment".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna shines as ATK Mohun Bagan do the double in the Kolkata derby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes
- Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe, Haaland in a league of their own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's football WC qualifying round matches scheduled for March postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Majority of Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed until June due to COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games
- The first leg was played in Turin, one of a number of games relocated away from their original venues due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions from certain countries affecting teams from Britain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: NorthEast United score late to hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović and Lukaku meet again in Milan derby after spat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League
- Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Champions League: Porto record first win over Juventus
- Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relentless Man City open up 10-point lead in Premier League
- Everton was the latest team to be brushed aside by Pep Guardiola’s side, with City winning 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday to open up its biggest lead yet in the league this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox