Belgium vs Portugal Live Score, Euro 2020: Jota misses; focus on Cristiano Ronaldo; Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Euro 2020 Live Score, Belgium vs Portugal: Play begins. At 36 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goal scorer in Euro 2020 right now. He is impossible. All eyes will be on Ronaldo as Portugal face Belgium in the Round of 16 football knockout clash. The defending champions will rely on Ronaldo to power them through to the quarterfinal. But Belgium have Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne, among others who can give a strong challenge. Who will come out on top in this battle of behemoths?
Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal
Follow all the updates here:
JUN 28, 2021 12:40 AM IST
9' Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Belgium are unable to break free at this point, but are keeping possession. That would be half job done if they get a goal here.
JUN 28, 2021 12:36 AM IST
6' Belgium 0-0 Portugal
CHANCE! Renato Sanches breaks free, passes it to Diogo Jota, who hits it wide! What a miss!
JUN 28, 2021 12:32 AM IST
2' Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Belgium keeping possession in the early goings. But Portugal staying back and defending well.
JUN 28, 2021 12:29 AM IST
KICKOFF: Belgium 0-0 Portugal
KICKOFF! The game is on as the ball is rolling... we are underway!
JUN 28, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal - LIVE!
Time for the National Anthems. Look at the passion in Ronaldo's eyes. He is roaring the national anthem. Can he do it tonight?
JUN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Belgium vs Portugal: Stats attack
- This will be the first ever major tournament meeting between Belgium and Portugal; Portugal are unbeaten in their last five matches against Belgium across all competitions (W3 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in World Cup qualifying in September 1989.
- Belgium have only failed to score in two of their last 58 games under Roberto Martínez, averaging exactly three goals per game in this stretch of fixtures (174 goals in total).
- Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is now the top-scoring European player at major tournaments, his brace against France moving him above Miroslav Klose to 21 goals.
- Portugal have qualified for the knockout stages of the Euros in third place for the second tournament in a row, also doing so in 2016 before going on to lift the trophy.
- Since the end of the 2018 World Cup, Romelu Lukaku has scored 23 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for Belgium, while also providing four assists. Lukaku has already netted three goals at Euro 2020 so far, just one shy of his best return at a major tournament (four at the 2018 World Cup).
(Source: Opta Stats, as provided by Sky Sports)
JUN 28, 2021 12:05 AM IST
World No. 1 vs Defending champions
This is Belgium vs Portugal -- World No. 1 ranked team will take on the Euro 2020 defending champions. Who will advance further?
-
Portugal: Fernandes benched again
Bruno Fernandes has been benched by Portugal once again. Is this a smart strategy?
-
Ronaldo one goal away from world record
Cristiano Ronaldo one goal away from scripting a world record in this match. If he scores one more goal, he would surpass Iran's Ali Dael record of most international goals.
-
Portugal Starting XI
Portugal Starting XI: Rui Patricio; Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Diogo Dalot; Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Joao Palhinha, Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo (captain), Diogo Jota
Subs: R Silva, A Silva, Neves, Danilo, Fonte, Mendes, Pote, Semedo, Fernandes, Felix, Oliveira, Lopes.
JUN 27, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Belgium Starting XI
Belgium Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier; Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (captain), Thorgan Hazard; Romelu Lukaku
Subs: Mignolet, Sels, Boyata, Carrasco, Mertens, Denayer, Dendoncker, Benteke, Batshuayi, Trossard, Doku, Praet.
JUN 27, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 match. The stage is set for an epic clash as both teams look to book quarterfinal berth. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who is one goal away from creating world record.
