Cristiano Ronaldo trolled by ex-France star: ‘The guys in Saudi Arabia are overweight… They eat McDonald’s everyday!’

Cristiano Ronaldo recently caught everyone’s attention with his criticism of French top division Ligue 1. The Portugal international was present at the 2024 Global Soccer Awards in Dubai and mocked the quality of football in Ligue 1, comparing it to the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo is currently plying his trade with Saudi club Al Nassr. “The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees, he said. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after a match.(REUTERS)

“Come and you will see. If you don't believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players,” he added.

2018 World Cup winner trolls Cristiano Ronaldo

Reacting to Ronaldo’s comment, 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and former France player Adil Rami lashed out at the former Real Madrid player, challenging him to come to Ligue 1. “CR7, we may love him but that doesn't mean because he had a fantastic career that as soon as he says something it's the truth! The guys in Saudi Arabia are overweight. They eat McDonald's every day! Come to France overweight and see how long you last! You don't realise the level of Ligue 1,” he said, via ActuFoot.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was even trolled by Ligue 1, who posted a photo of Lionel Messi holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, which he won in similar conditions in Qatar. Messi was representing Ligue 1 side PSG during that period.

During his glittering career, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or trophies, record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards, four European Golden Shoes, and was also adjudged five tmes the world’s best player by FIFA.