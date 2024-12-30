Mohamed Salah drops bombshell on contract extension with Liverpool: ‘We are far away…’

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah dropped a bombshell about his future. Despite having an incredible season, he has yet to sign a new contract with the club. Salah continued his fine form in front of goal with a goal and set up two others in the win against West Indies, which put the Reds eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. However, he is out of contract at the end of the season. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been in incredible form this season.(Action Images via Reuters)

Salah has netted 17 goals in 18 league appearances this season and produced 13 assists, as Liverpool is dominating both the Premier League and Champions League points tables.

After his masterclass against West Ham, Salah revealed that he is far away from signing a new contract with Liverpool.

"No, we are far away from that [contract] and I don't want to put anything in the media," Salah told Sky Sports.

The Egyptian forward asserted that his primary focus at the moment is to help Liverpool win the Premier League title.

"The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that. I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again," he added.

Apart from Salah, two other stars—Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold—are also set to expire after next season.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he “cannot control” the private lives of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold after the trio played their final Liverpool match before they become free to negotiate with other clubs

"I think I have a lot of control over what they do," Slot said. "If they're on a training pitch, if they're in a meeting with me... but talking about the private lives, I don't have control about them.

“I have control to a certain extent over them, from what I expect from them on the pitch, and I'm really pleased to see what Virgil brings, what Trent brings and what Mo (Salah) brings,” Slot added