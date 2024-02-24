Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Aston Villa 1: Nottingham Forest 0 Goal Scorers: Ollie Watkins-Aston Villa(4'),
24' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Matty Cash (Aston Villa).
24' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
22' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Danilo (Nottingham Forest).
20' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Matz Sels.
20' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
16' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).
15' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Murillo (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Murillo (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Murillo (Nottingham Forest).
14' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).
14' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Aston Villa. Leon Bailey is caught offside.
10' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Murillo.
10' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Moussa Niakhaté.
10' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
7' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
4' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
3' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).
3' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).
3' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).
2' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Álex Moreno (Aston Villa).
2' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Aston Villa Starting XI -: Pau Torres, Álex Moreno, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Martínez, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Clément Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins. Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Moussa Niakhaté, Neco Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Taiwo Awoniyi
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Aston Villa home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
3' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).
2' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Álex Moreno (Aston Villa).
2' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Aston Villa Starting XI -: Pau Torres, Álex Moreno, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Martínez, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Clément Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins. Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Moussa Niakhaté, Neco Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Taiwo Awoniyi
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Aston Villa home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.