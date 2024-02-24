Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
    News / sports / football / Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 24, 2024 8:55 PM IST
    Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Aston Villa v/s Nottingham Forest match. Results of the game for now Aston Villa 1: Nottingham Forest 0
    Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023
    Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023

    Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Aston Villa 1: Nottingham Forest 0 Goal Scorers: Ollie Watkins-Aston Villa(4'),

    Aston VillaAston Villa
    24 Feb, 20241-0First half
    Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2024 8:55 PM IST

    24' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Matty Cash (Aston Villa).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:55 PM IST

    24' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:55 PM IST

    23' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    23' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    22' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    22' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Danilo (Nottingham Forest).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    20' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Matz Sels.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    20' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    16' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    16' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    15' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Murillo
    Nottingham Forest

    Murillo (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:46 PM IST

    Feb 24, 2024 8:46 PM IST

    15' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:46 PM IST

    15' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Murillo (Nottingham Forest).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:45 PM IST

    14' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:45 PM IST

    14' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:43 PM IST

    11' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Aston Villa. Leon Bailey is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:43 PM IST

    10' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Murillo.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:41 PM IST

    10' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Moussa Niakhaté.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:41 PM IST

    10' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    7' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    4' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Ollie Watkins
    Leon Bailey
    Aston Villa

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    3' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    3' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    Feb 24, 2024 8:32 PM IST

    2' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Álex Moreno (Aston Villa).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:32 PM IST

    2' Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Aston Villa Starting XI -: Pau Torres, Álex Moreno, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Martínez, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Clément Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins. Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Moussa Niakhaté, Neco Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Taiwo Awoniyi

    Feb 24, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Aston Villa home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

