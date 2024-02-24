Live

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Aston Villa v/s Nottingham Forest match. Results of the game for now Aston Villa 1: Nottingham Forest 0

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Aston Villa 1: Nottingham Forest 0 Goal Scorers: Ollie Watkins-Aston Villa(4'),

Aston Villa 1 - 0 First half Nottingham Forest