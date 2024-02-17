Edit Profile
Saturday, Feb 17, 2024
    Brentford vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 17, 2024 11:33 AM IST
    Brentford vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brentford v/s Liverpool match
    Brentford vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brentford and Liverpool at Brentford's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Brentford vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Brentford Starting XI -: Ben Mee, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, Mads Roerslev, Christian Nørgaard, Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón. Liverpool Starting XI -: Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz, Ibrahima Konaté, Darwin Núñez, Virgil van Dijk, Caoimhín Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brentford and Liverpool. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brentford home ground, kicking off at 06:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

