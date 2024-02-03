 EPL 2023 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score

Feb 03, 2024 06:00 PM IST
EPL 2023 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Everton v/s Tottenham Hotspur match.

Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Everton's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 03, 2024 06:00 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 03, 2024 05:03 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: lineup

    Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, Jack Harrison, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, James Garner, Dwight McNeil. Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Brennan Johnson, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison de Andrade, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison

  • Feb 03, 2024 05:02 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. The match is scheduled to take place today at Everton home ground, kicking off at 06:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

Follow Us On