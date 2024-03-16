Edit Profile
New Delhi 25°C
Saturday, Mar 16, 2024
    Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023

    Mar 16, 2024 7:32 PM IST
    Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Luton Town v/s Nottingham Forest match
    Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Luton Town and Nottingham Forest at Luton Town's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Luton TownLuton Town
    16 Mar, 20240-0
    Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 16, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kaboré.

    Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Willy-Arnaud Boly, Neco Williams, Ibrahim Sangaré, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Harry Toffolo, Matz Sels, Divock Origi.

    Mar 16, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Luton Town home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes