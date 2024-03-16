Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023
Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Luton Town and Nottingham Forest at Luton Town's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kaboré.
Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Willy-Arnaud Boly, Neco Williams, Ibrahim Sangaré, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Harry Toffolo, Matz Sels, Divock Origi.
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Luton Town home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.