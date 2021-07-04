Euro 2020: Current leader in the race to Golden Boot ahead of semifinals involving Ronaldo, Lukaku and Schick

The Euro 2020 quarterfinals stage witnessed some mouth-watering clashes and a few spectacular goals. While Spain saw off Switzerland in the penalty shootout, world no.1 Belgium were knocked out by Italy in a thrilling encounter. England thrashed Ukraine to storm into the semis and finally, it was Denmark and their resurgence that downed Patrik Schick and Czech Republic. The last-8 was fascinating but expect the goals and the quality of the games to get better as we head into the last 8. Before we do, however, let's have a look at the current leaders in race to the Golden Boot involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Schick and Romelu Lukaku.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (5): Record-breaking man Euro 2020 Ronaldo ended his tournament with five goals, netting all of them in the group stage. The Portugal captain scored a late double against Hungary, one goal against Germany, and another brace against France to lead his side to last 16. Moreover, the Juventus striker has an assist to his name. He failed to add to his tally against Belgium in their last 16 encounter.

2) Patrik Schick (5): Schick scored his fifth goal of the tournament during the quarterfinal against Denmark to join Ronaldo at the top of the list but could not prevent his side from getting knocked out. As a result, he will not be able to better his tally. Earlier, he ahd added a fourth during Czech Republic's 2-0 win over Netherlands in the Round of 16. He will be remembered for a long time for THAT goal against Scotland in their tournament opener. The Czech Republic striker has scored four goals so far as the Czech finished third in their group to qualify for the next round. He scored twice against Scotland and added a third against Croatia

3) Karim Benzema (4): Karim Benzema scored twice against Switzerland in their last-16 game but failed to prevent world champions France from crashing out after a defeat via the penalty shootout. Earlier in the group stage, he scored a brace against Portugal in their final group game. His tournament, has therefore ended as well.

4) Emile Forsberg (4): Sweden's Emil Forsberg scored three goals en route to leading Sweden to last 16. He netted one against Slovakia and registered a brace against Poland. He then scored a goal in the last R16 clash against Ukraine but will not be able to add to the tally as Sweden were knocked out 1-2 by Ukraine.

5) Romelu Lukaku (4): After a stellar title-winning Serie A season with Inter, a lot was expected of Lukaku and many even touted him to be the player to take Belgium all the way. However, he could only score four goals (a brace against Russia, and a goal each against Finland and Italy) and had to end his tournament with the exit of Belgium in the round of 16 at the hands of Italy.