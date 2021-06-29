Euro 2020 Live Score, Sweden vs Ukraine: Forsberg scores equalizer just before Halftime; Sweden 0-0 Ukraine
Sweden vs Ukraine Live Score, Euro 2020: After a sedate, nondescript start, the game came to life. Ukraine drew first blood through Zinchenko before Forsberg netted the equaliser at the stroke of halftime. Follow live score and updates from Ukraine vs Sweden clash.
Sweden vs Ukraine, Euro 2020 Live Score: After a sedate, nondescript start, the game came to life. Ukraine drew first blood through Zinchenko before Forsberg netted the equaliser at the stroke of halftime.
Follow live score and updates from Ukraine vs Sweden Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 30, 2021 01:19 AM IST
HT
45+2' It's halftime and after a sedate start, the game really picked up pace.
-
JUN 30, 2021 01:18 AM IST
SWEDEN DRAW LEVEL
43' GOOOOOALLLL and it had to be that man, Emil Forsberg to score the equaliser. Forsberg gets hold of a loose ball around 30 yards out. From inside the left flank, he looks to find the far corner but the ball takes a huge deflection off Zabarnyi and skips past the Ukraine goalkeeper and into the top left.
-
JUN 30, 2021 01:05 AM IST
UEFA Euro 2020
32' BLAZED OVER! Yarmolenko chests down a poor clearance from Ekdal and lets it fly from the cusp of the area. The ball swirls and rises over the bar.
-
JUN 30, 2021 01:04 AM IST
IMMEDIATE RESPONSE...ALMOST
29' SAVE BUT COULD HAVE BEEN UGLY! Sweden have a freekick. Bushchan has left space on the left of his goal and Larrson notices and goes for goal. But Bushchan is alert as he scrambles across to parry the ball away for a corner. Nothing comes off it.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:58 AM IST
UKRAINE LEAD
27' GOOOOOOOALLL!!!! UKRAINE IN FRONT! AND MANCHESTER CITY'S ZINCHENKO SCORES. Coming to the goal, Shaparenko delivers a brilliant diagonal pass to Yarmolenko in the right flank, he then drops his shoulder and chips the ball Zinchenko, stationed at the end other end of the box. The Man City man then hits the half volley with ferocious power past Olsen. The keeper go a hand to it but failed to keep it out. GREAT GOAL
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:52 AM IST
WIDE! SWEDES HAVE COME ALIVE
20' WIDEE!! ISAK COMES CLOSE AS SWEDES ARE WELL AND TRULY AWAKE! Isak is fed the ball just at edge of the box, he opens his body and looks to find the far, right post but he drills it wide. Great chance.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:50 AM IST
WIDE!
18' FOSBERGG!! WIDE! Lustig threads the ball to Kulusevski, whose perfectly weighted cross from the right is met by Forsberg but his header is mistimed as the ball rolls wide.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Sweden vs Ukraine:
17' Yaremchuk is unable to pick out a pass from Yarmalenko as Olsson clears the ball.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST
SAVE!
11' SAVE!!! Sweden keeper Olsen denies Yaremchuk. Yarmolenko returns a pass to Yaremchuk, who hammers the ball goalwards. However, Olsen stands firm, pushing the ball away to safety.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:37 AM IST
CORNER FOR SWEDEN
7' Early pressure from Sweden! CORNER! The ball lurks inside the Ukraine area and eventually, Kulusevski gets a shot away but it is blocked. The corner kick from Forsberg is a poor one and is headed away at the near corner.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Attempt
ATTEMPT! Lustig puts in a lovely long ball inside the Ukraine box, seeking Forsberg. But Ukraine's goalkeeper Bushchan comes off his line and punches clear
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Slow start!
4' A slot start so far. Nothing much happening at Hampden as both teams look to find some rhythm.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:31 AM IST
KICKOFF!
1' AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:26 AM IST
HERE THEY ARE!
The referees lead the teams out. Time for national anthems. Kick-off moments away.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:23 AM IST
UEFA EURO 2020: Watch out, Sweden
Both Andriy Yarmolenko (2 goals, 1 assist) and Roman Yaremchuk (2 goals, 1 assist) were each directly involved in three of Ukraine’s four goals in the group stages of Euro 2020.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Less than 10 minutes to go
Are you ready to see who faces England?
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Some more stats ahead of the game
This is just Sweden’s third appearance in the knockout stages of the European Championship- they lost 3-2 against Germany in 1992 ( semi-final) and lost to Netherlands on penalties following a goalless draw in 2004 (quarter-final)
4. Ukraine have lost seven of their last eight games at the European Championship, with their victory over North Macedonia enough to see them through to the last 16. This is only their second appearance in the knockout stages of major tournament, after reaching round two of the 2006 World Cup.
5. Of the teams to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, no side faced more shots on target in the group stages than Ukraine (16,level with Wales).
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Euro 2020: History to repeat itself?
This will be the fifth meeting between Sweden and Ukraine, with Sweden’s only victory coming in a friendly in August 2011 (D1 L2).
The last meeting between Sweden and Ukraine was in EURO 2012, with Ukraine coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a brace from current manager Andriy Shevchenko.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Janne Andersson with hilarious revelation
In this world, it is difficult to make everyone happy and it's all the more difficult if one is a professional sportsperson or coach. Ask Sweden head coach Janne Andersson, who will definitely vouch for it and tell you that even though his side have the last-16 of Euro 2020, his wife, Ulrika, is not happy about something.
-
JUN 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST
7 teams so far, who will be eighth?
Denmark
Italy
Czech Republic
Belgium
Spain
Switzerland
England
-
JUN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Two changes for Ukraine
Taras Stepanenko and Serhiy Kryvtsov come in for Vitalii Mykolenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi.
-
JUN 29, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Change for Sweden
Dejan Kulusevksi comes in fot with Robin Quaison dropping to the bench.
Berg benched
-
JUN 29, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Team Line-ups: Sweden
PLAYING XI: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson, Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg, Kulusevski, Isak.
Subs: Bengtsson, Berg, Johnsson, Svensson, Helander, Sema, Krafth, Claesson, Jansson, Quaison, Nordfeldt, Cajuste.
-
JUN 29, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Team Line-ups: Ukraine
PLAYING XI: Bushchan, Karavayev, Kryvtsov, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zinchenko.
SUBS: Sobol, Malinovsky, Marlos, Pyatov, Makarenko, Tsygankov, Mykolenko, Bezus, Besyedin, Trubin, Tymchyk, Dovbyk.
-
JUN 29, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Sweden vs Ukraine LIVE!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the final Round of 16 fixture of Euro 2020. Andriy Yarmolenko's Ukraine take on Emil Forsberg's Sweden in Glasgow, Scotland. This will be their fifth meeting, with Ukraine having won two and Sweden one. Will the trend continue?
