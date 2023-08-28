News / Sports / Football / How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL for free in the US: Liga MX Online live stream, start time, and TV channel

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL for free in the US: Liga MX Online live stream, start time, and TV channel

Aug 28, 2023 08:34 PM IST

Watch Pumas vs.Tigres on Matchday 6 of Mexican Apertura today, 8:00 PM ET at Estadio Olímpico. watch for free on Fubo with match details and teams' recent form.

Get ready to watch Pumas against Tigres on Matchday 6 of the Mexican Apertura. The match is happening today, August 27, at 8:00 PM ET in the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.Keep reading to find out how to watch the match for free in the US, including details about the live stream, match date, time, and a preview of the teams.

Pic Source: X/@PumasMX
Watch Live on Fubo

To catch the live action between Pumas and Tigres, you can use Fubo. You can start a free trial by visiting their website and enjoy the match.

Pumas' Recent Form

Pumas comes into this game following a challenging 4-1 defeat against Juárez. Currently ranked eleventh in the tournament, they have accumulated six points.

Determined to break their four-game winless streak (including three draws and one defeat), Pumas aims to secure a victory.

Tigres' Recent Form

Tigres UANL holds the fourth spot in the Liga MX standings, boasting eight points from two wins and two draws in four games.

The reigning champions of the Mexican league, Tigres, clinched a 3-0 win against Necaxa. They're gunning for their third consecutive victory at the start of the season.

Previous Encounter between Pumas and Tigres

In their most recent face-off, Tigres triumphed over Pumas with a score of 4-2 during the Liga MX (Mexican Clausura) on Matchday 6, February 12, 2023.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time (US): 8:00 PM ET

Time (Mexico): 6:00 PM

Stadium: Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

How to Watch

National TV Broadcast (In Spanish): Univision

Free Live Streaming: Fubo (7-day free trial)

Using Fubo

Signing up for Fubo is simple. Visit their website, create an account, and enjoy a seven-day free trial to watch your favorite sports events. Don't forget to download the Fubo app for the best experience.

About Fubo

Fubo provides access to regional and national channels for streaming sports events from anywhere, including FOX and FOX Deportes. You can enjoy Fubo on various platforms such as streaming devices, computer browsers, Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and more. Whether you're using Amazon Fire, Android Mobile, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, or Chromecast, Fubo offers a way to watch all the events you love.

