How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL for free in the US: Liga MX Online live stream, start time, and TV channel

Get ready to watch Pumas against Tigres on Matchday 6 of the Mexican Apertura. The match is happening today, August 27, at 8:00 PM ET in the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.Keep reading to find out how to watch the match for free in the US, including details about the live stream, match date, time, and a preview of the teams. Pic Source: X/@PumasMX

To catch the live action between Pumas and Tigres, you can use Fubo.

Pumas' Recent Form

Pumas comes into this game following a challenging 4-1 defeat against Juárez. Currently ranked eleventh in the tournament, they have accumulated six points.

Determined to break their four-game winless streak (including three draws and one defeat), Pumas aims to secure a victory.

Tigres' Recent Form

Tigres UANL holds the fourth spot in the Liga MX standings, boasting eight points from two wins and two draws in four games.

The reigning champions of the Mexican league, Tigres, clinched a 3-0 win against Necaxa. They're gunning for their third consecutive victory at the start of the season.

Previous Encounter between Pumas and Tigres

In their most recent face-off, Tigres triumphed over Pumas with a score of 4-2 during the Liga MX (Mexican Clausura) on Matchday 6, February 12, 2023.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time (US): 8:00 PM ET

Time (Mexico): 6:00 PM

Stadium: Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

How to Watch

National TV Broadcast (In Spanish): Univision

Free Live Streaming: Fubo

