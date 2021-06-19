Hungary vs France, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

UEFA EURO 2020, Hungary vs France Live Streaming: World champions France will look to put themselves in pole position for a last 16 place in the 'Group of Death' as they face Hungary on Saturday. France defeated Germany 1-0 in their opening match while Hungary lost to Portugal. It is a do-or-die encounter for Hungary as a defeat to France will see them bow out of the competition.

Here’s all you need to know about Hungary vs France UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France will take place at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020