India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup: When and where to watch IND vs AFG football match on TV, online

India’s Blue Tigers continue their campaign in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup, where their ambition will be to seal qualification through to the next round of matches with a must-win game against Afghanistan awaiting them in Hisor in Tajikistan. Qualification through to the winner’s final is already out of their hands, but a spot in the third place match is still theirs if they can seal a win against Afghanistan today. The Indian team lines up ahead of a match in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025.(AIFF)

Under the leadership of new coach Khalid Jamil, India stopped the rot as they notched up an impressive 2-1 victory to get things started against Tajikistan. However, a humbling 3-0 loss to Asian giants Iran doused the flames just as touch, but progress past the group stages will be a strong balm for an Indian team which has struggled desperately in recent months for the right results.

India have traditionally held a strong record against the Afghan team, but a draw and a loss were both suffered in 2024 at the hands of today’s opponents during World Cup qualification. Can India avenge those losses today, and surprise their opposition by producing a strong showing despite only being drafted in as last-minute replacements? Or will it be back to the drawing board as far as Jamil and his staff are concerned?

Here are the streaming details from India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 football match:

Where will India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 football match be played?

India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 football match will be played at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

What time will India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 football match be played?

India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 football match will begin at 5:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local).

Where will India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 football match be livestreamed in India?

India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 football match will be livestreamed on the FanCode app and website in India.