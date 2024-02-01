 ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score | Hindustan Times
ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score
ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score

Feb 01, 2024 08:03 PM IST
ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Hyderabad v/s Goa match. Results of the game for now Hyderabad 0: Goa 2

ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Hyderabad and Goa at Hyderabad's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Hyderabad 0: Goa 2 Goal Scorers: Carlos Martínez-FC Goa(7'),Carlos Martínez-FC Goa(30'),

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2024 08:03 PM IST
    32' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Feb 01, 2024 08:02 PM IST
    30' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: goal

    Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Goa 2. Carlos Martínez (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Gupta.

  • Feb 01, 2024 08:02 PM IST
    30' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Jay Gupta (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  • Feb 01, 2024 08:00 PM IST
    29' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Lalchhanhima Sailo (Hyderabad FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Feb 01, 2024 08:00 PM IST
    27' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner

    Corner, Hyderabad FC. Conceded by Jay Gupta.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:59 PM IST
    26' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:59 PM IST
    26' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Ramhlunchhunga Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC).

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:57 PM IST
    25' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes following a set piece situation.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:56 PM IST
    24' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick won

    Brandon Fernandes (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:56 PM IST
    24' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Lalchhanhima Sailo (Hyderabad FC).

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:54 PM IST
    23' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Seriton Fernandes (Goa).

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:54 PM IST
    23' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick won

    Ramhlunchhunga Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:51 PM IST
    21' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Boris Singh (Goa) header from the right side of the six yard box.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:50 PM IST
    19' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Sajad Parray (Hyderabad FC).

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    16' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Carlos Martínez (Goa).

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:46 PM IST
    15' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Mark Zothanpuia.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:46 PM IST
    15' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Boris Singh (Goa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:46 PM IST
    14' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Gurmeet Singh.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:45 PM IST
    14' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Gurmeet Singh.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:45 PM IST
    13' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Narayan Das (Goa).

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:45 PM IST
    13' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick won

    Aaren D'Silva (Hyderabad FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:43 PM IST
    13' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jay Gupta (Goa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:42 PM IST
    11' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Sajad Parray.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:41 PM IST
    10' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: post

    Noah Sadaoui (Goa) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:39 PM IST
    7' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: goal

    Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Goa 1. Carlos Martínez (Goa) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:39 PM IST
    7' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Mohammed Rafi.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:39 PM IST
    7' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Gupta.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:35 PM IST
    4' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Brandon Fernandes (Goa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Martínez.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:35 PM IST
    4' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by João Victor.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:34 PM IST
    4' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Carl McHugh (Goa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes with a cross.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:34 PM IST
    3' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Mark Zothanpuia.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:33 PM IST
    2' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:32 PM IST
    1' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ramhlunchhunga Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC).

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:32 PM IST
    1' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick won

    Boris Singh (Goa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 01, 2024 07:31 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 01, 2024 06:31 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Hyderabad and Goa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Hyderabad home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

