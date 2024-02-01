ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score
ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Hyderabad v/s Goa match. Results of the game for now Hyderabad 0: Goa 2
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 01, 2024 08:03 PM IST32' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 01, 2024 08:02 PM IST30' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: goal
Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Goa 2. Carlos Martínez (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Gupta.Feb 01, 2024 08:02 PM IST30' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Jay Gupta (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.Feb 01, 2024 08:00 PM IST29' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lalchhanhima Sailo (Hyderabad FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.Feb 01, 2024 08:00 PM IST27' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner
Corner, Hyderabad FC. Conceded by Jay Gupta.Feb 01, 2024 07:59 PM IST26' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 01, 2024 07:59 PM IST26' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ramhlunchhunga Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC).Feb 01, 2024 07:57 PM IST25' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes following a set piece situation.Feb 01, 2024 07:56 PM IST24' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick won
Brandon Fernandes (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 01, 2024 07:56 PM IST24' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Lalchhanhima Sailo (Hyderabad FC).Feb 01, 2024 07:54 PM IST23' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Seriton Fernandes (Goa).Feb 01, 2024 07:54 PM IST23' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick won
Ramhlunchhunga Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.Feb 01, 2024 07:51 PM IST21' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Boris Singh (Goa) header from the right side of the six yard box.Feb 01, 2024 07:50 PM IST19' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Sajad Parray (Hyderabad FC).Feb 01, 2024 07:48 PM IST16' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Carlos Martínez (Goa).Feb 01, 2024 07:46 PM IST15' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Mark Zothanpuia.Feb 01, 2024 07:46 PM IST15' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Boris Singh (Goa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.Feb 01, 2024 07:46 PM IST14' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Gurmeet Singh.Feb 01, 2024 07:45 PM IST14' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Gurmeet Singh.Feb 01, 2024 07:45 PM IST13' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Narayan Das (Goa).Feb 01, 2024 07:45 PM IST13' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick won
Aaren D'Silva (Hyderabad FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 01, 2024 07:43 PM IST13' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jay Gupta (Goa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.Feb 01, 2024 07:42 PM IST11' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Sajad Parray.Feb 01, 2024 07:41 PM IST10' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: post
Noah Sadaoui (Goa) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.Feb 01, 2024 07:39 PM IST7' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: goal
Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Goa 1. Carlos Martínez (Goa) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes with a cross following a corner.Feb 01, 2024 07:39 PM IST7' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Mohammed Rafi.Feb 01, 2024 07:39 PM IST7' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Gupta.Feb 01, 2024 07:35 PM IST4' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brandon Fernandes (Goa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Martínez.Feb 01, 2024 07:35 PM IST4' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by João Victor.Feb 01, 2024 07:34 PM IST4' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Carl McHugh (Goa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes with a cross.Feb 01, 2024 07:34 PM IST3' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Mark Zothanpuia.Feb 01, 2024 07:33 PM IST2' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Brandon Fernandes.Feb 01, 2024 07:32 PM IST1' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Ramhlunchhunga Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC).Feb 01, 2024 07:32 PM IST1' ISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: free kick won
Boris Singh (Goa) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 01, 2024 07:31 PM ISTISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 01, 2024 06:31 PM ISTISL 2023 Hyderabad vs Goa Live Score:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Hyderabad and Goa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Hyderabad home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
