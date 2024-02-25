Edit Profile
    News / sports / football / Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 25, 2024 8:08 PM IST
    Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Kerala v/s Goa match. Results of the game for now Kerala 0: Goa 2
    Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023
    Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023

    Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Kerala and Goa at Kerala's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Kerala 0: Goa 2 Goal Scorers: Rowllin Borges-FC Goa(7'),Mohammad Yasir-FC Goa(17'),

    KeralaKerala
    25 Feb, 20240-2First half
    GoaGoa
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 25, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    36' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Rowllin Borges
    FC Goa

    Rowllin Borges (Goa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 25, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    36' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Rowllin Borges (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 25, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    36' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 25, 2024 8:07 PM IST

    35' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Rowllin Borges (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 25, 2024 8:07 PM IST

    35' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Dangerous play by Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Feb 25, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    34' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Naocha Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    Feb 25, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    33' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Carl McHugh.

    Feb 25, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    33' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

    Feb 25, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    32' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 25, 2024 8:01 PM IST

    30' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match (Goa).

    Feb 25, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    28' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Kerala Blasters FC. Rahul Kannoly Praveen is caught offside.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    22' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Goa. Noah Sadaoui is caught offside.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    22' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Goa. Noah Sadaoui is caught offside.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    21' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Odei Onaindia.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    20' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    17' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Mohammad Yasir
    FC Goa

    Goal! Kerala Blasters FC 0, Goa 2. Mohammad Yasir (Goa) right footed shot from very close range.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    16' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Goa. Rowllin Borges is caught offside.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    15' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Sandeep Singh
    Kerala Blasters FC

    Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    15' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Odei Onaindia (Goa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    15' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Feb 25, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    14' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Hormipam Ruivah.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:45 PM IST

    14' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Udanta Singh (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:45 PM IST

    14' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Feb 25, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    11' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Borja Herrera (Goa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    10' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Udanta Singh (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    10' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Feb 25, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    10' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Jay Gupta.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Seriton Fernandes
    FC Goa

    Seriton Fernandes (Goa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Seriton Fernandes (Goa).

    Feb 25, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    7' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Rowllin Borges
    Borja Herrera
    FC Goa

    Goal! Kerala Blasters FC 0, Goa 1. Rowllin Borges (Goa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Herrera with a cross following a corner.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    7' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Milos Drincic.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    6' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Noah Sadaoui (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    6' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Hormipam Ruivah (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Feb 25, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Udanta Singh (Goa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Jay Gupta (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rahul Kannoly Praveen (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Feb 25, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    3' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Mohammad Yasir (Goa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Herrera.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    2' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from outside the box.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 25, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Kerala and Goa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Kerala home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

