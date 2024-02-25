Live

Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Kerala v/s Goa match. Results of the game for now Kerala 0: Goa 2

Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023

Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Kerala and Goa at Kerala's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Kerala 0: Goa 2 Goal Scorers: Rowllin Borges-FC Goa(7'),Mohammad Yasir-FC Goa(17'),

Kerala 0 - 2 First half Goa