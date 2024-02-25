Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023
Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Kerala and Goa at Kerala's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Kerala 0: Goa 2 Goal Scorers: Rowllin Borges-FC Goa(7'),Mohammad Yasir-FC Goa(17'),
36' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Rowllin Borges (Goa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
36' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Rowllin Borges (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Rowllin Borges (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Dangerous play by Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).
34' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Naocha Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
33' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Carl McHugh.
33' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
32' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
30' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay
Delay in match (Goa).
28' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Kerala Blasters FC. Rahul Kannoly Praveen is caught offside.
22' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Goa. Noah Sadaoui is caught offside.
22' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Goa. Noah Sadaoui is caught offside.
21' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Odei Onaindia.
20' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
17' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Kerala Blasters FC 0, Goa 2. Mohammad Yasir (Goa) right footed shot from very close range.
16' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Goa. Rowllin Borges is caught offside.
15' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Odei Onaindia (Goa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).
14' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Hormipam Ruivah.
14' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Udanta Singh (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).
11' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Borja Herrera (Goa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
10' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Udanta Singh (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC).
10' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Jay Gupta.
9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Seriton Fernandes (Goa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Seriton Fernandes (Goa).
9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Kerala Blasters FC 0, Goa 1. Rowllin Borges (Goa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Herrera with a cross following a corner.
7' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Milos Drincic.
6' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Noah Sadaoui (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Hormipam Ruivah (Kerala Blasters FC).
5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Udanta Singh (Goa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Jay Gupta (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rahul Kannoly Praveen (Kerala Blasters FC).
3' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohammad Yasir (Goa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Herrera.
2' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from outside the box.
Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Kerala and Goa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Kerala home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
10' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC).
10' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Jay Gupta.
9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Seriton Fernandes (Goa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Seriton Fernandes (Goa).
9' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Kerala Blasters FC 0, Goa 1. Rowllin Borges (Goa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Herrera with a cross following a corner.
7' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Milos Drincic.
6' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Noah Sadaoui (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Hormipam Ruivah (Kerala Blasters FC).
5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Udanta Singh (Goa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Jay Gupta (Goa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rahul Kannoly Praveen (Kerala Blasters FC).
3' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohammad Yasir (Goa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Herrera.
2' Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from outside the box.
Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Kerala vs Goa Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Kerala and Goa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Kerala home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.