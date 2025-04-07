Menu Explore
‘Lack of class’: Pep Guardiola tears into Manchester United fans after chants against Phil Foden

PA_Media |
Apr 07, 2025 05:32 PM IST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accused Manchester United supporters of lacking class

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accused Manchester United supporters of lacking class after singing vulgar chants about Phil Foden’s mother during Sunday’s derby. Guardiola said rival supporters should be ashamed having also targeted the England international as he left the field following a drab goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accused Manchester United supporters of lacking class(PA Media )
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accused Manchester United supporters of lacking class(PA Media )

He said: “The chants to him? Lack of class. But it’s not United, it’s the people. “We are so exposed, the people who are now on the screen in world football – managers, owners, and football players, especially.

“Honestly, I don’t understand the mind of the people, involving the mum from Phil, being involved in that. “It’s a lack of integrity, class – and they should be ashamed. But it’s what it is, it’s happening everywhere I would say, not just in UK, everywhere.”

The stalemate meant City missed the chance to return to the top four of the Premier League while United continue to languish in 13th place.

Guardiola said: “Of course it would be better to win, but Old Trafford is Old Trafford – always you have to make a good performance (to win).

“When we lost the ball we were not good and they could run. The first 10-15 minutes of the second half were our best moments and I saw some good things but we were not in the position to hurt them more. But it’s fine. We take the point and we move forward.”

Former United defender Gary Neville, working as a TV pundit, was critical of both sides, saying the underwhelming encounter played out “like a friendly”.

United boss Ruben Amorim did not complain about the criticism but felt it was unfair to compare to previous derbies, again suggesting this has been his club’s worst-ever season.

Amorim said: “I understand that Gary Neville is critical about everything, so I understand that part. “But then I understand that we are not fighting – we are in the moment that we are doing the worst season in history.

“Manchester City won everything in the past but this season are struggling, so we are not in the best moments to give the best spectacle to every fan. “When we are not fighting for the big things, of course, it’s different. You have to look at the context of the game.”

Amorim admits it is going to take time for United to get back to the level where they aspire to be. The Portuguese said: “To be really dominant against any opponent is going to take a lot of time. We have to use different weapons when we face different opponents.

“In this way of playing, City are maybe the best team in the world and they have been doing it for a while. We are improving but to play in this way that they play for many years is going to take a long time.”

