Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City running out of time in Premier League title race: ‘We’re used to it'

Manchester City's time is running out in the ongoing Premier League title race, and Pep Guardiola knows that. Seven points behind leaders Arsenal (67) but with a game in hand, City travel to London for their upcoming Matchday 30 match against West Ham.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Spaniard admitted that the game against West Ham is 'an important one'. After the West Ham game, they also face Real Madrid, where they will need to make a comeback.

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"Tomorrow night we have a game, an important one for the Premier League position. Then we have the second leg", he said.

"We're used to it, no? For many years we've lived these kind of situations.

"Now it's West Ham and after that we will have time to think about it. Play the game you have to play and after the game will dictate if you have a chance or not.

"We don't have many dollars in the bank but we will see on Tuesday. Now it's West Ham. The Premier League is the most difficult title. We're still there, knowing that if we drop points it will be over."

Haaland is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 22 goals in 28 games.

West Ham is also in a relegation battle right now. "We are desperate too", Guardiola said.

"I've always said when we arrive in the last 10 games every team plays for something -- for relegation, for Europa League, for Conference League, for Champions League, to be champions. It's normal, every game.

"Now there are no second chances."

Commenting on his side's first leg defeat to Real Madrid, "This is not the first time I've been hurt. I've lost many times in Champions League at all stages; many, many, many times and have been massacred for decisions and what happened.”