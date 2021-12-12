Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo converts penalty as Manchester United beat Norwich City 1-0
Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo converts penalty as Manchester United beat Norwich City 1-0

  • Ronaldo's strike came in the 75th minute of the game and it was enough to help United register a 1-0 win.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot.(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 08:54 AM IST
ANI | , Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo successfully converted a penalty as Manchester United defeated Norwich City in the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday.

United managed to outclass Norwich City 1-0 and with this win, the Red Devils moved to fifth place in Premier League standings.

Ronaldo's strike came in the 75th minute of the game and it was enough to help United register a 1-0 win.

In another game, Mohamed Salah registered a goal as Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-0. With this win, the Reds moved to second place, just one point away from table-toppers Manchester City.

Arsenal defeated Southampton 3-0 while Chelsea and Leeds United played out a thriller which saw, the Blues winning 3-2.

cristiano ronaldo manchester united english premier league + 1 more
