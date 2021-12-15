Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Marcelo test Covid-19 positive
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Marcelo test Covid-19 positive

Luka Modric and Marcelo will now miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz. Modric was last seen in Real's 2-0 derby win against Atletico on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:47 PM IST
ANI | , Madrid [spain]

Real Madrid CF players Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

The pair will now miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz. Modric was last seen in Real's 2-0 derby win against Atletico on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu.

With rising cases of Covid-19 in Europe, football is also being affected. On Monday Spanish club, Valencia confirmed four cases, including their head coach and two players.

In England, the Covid outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur led UEFA to postpone their Europa Conference League game against Rennes last week. After UEFA, Premier League also then postponed the Spurs match at Brighton.

Manchester United's Premier League fixture at Brentford FC was also postponed for the same reason. 

