Sevilla willing to compete with Real Madrid, Barcelona in Indian market: General Director Jose Maria Cruz
La Liga giant Sevilla FC tied up with I-League 2nd division club Bengaluru United FC last month. In a virtual media interaction last week, Sevilla General Director Jose Maria Cruz said that India has become one of their main targets for the international strategy as they plan solid long-term growth to develop talents so that the homegrown players can be a permanent fixture in European leagues.
"For me, the most important thing is to achieve a more solid long-term growth, with more players so that football in India can grow," Cruz said.
But India has largely been a nation obsessed with two other La Liga clubs - Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two clubs get huge media attention from football fans in the country, and their popularity can be ascertained with the revenue generated from the merchandise sales of both the clubs. So, competing in the Indian market with Madrid or Barcelona a worry for Sevilla?
"Obviously, all the major European football clubs, and football clubs from South America, and North America want our dimension to become much more worldwide. In the global world, we must compete against the major brands, with major sports organisations," Cruz said.
"With teams which have the best-known talents from the media perspective. We are fully aware that it is impossible nowadays to be the only one who carries out activities in only one country. There are no barriers preventing us all from doing the same thing," he added.
"We are competing in Spain from the sports perspective, and from a brand's perspective, we are competing in our city of Seville, we also compete in our region, Andalusia, and in Spain and in Europe, and we are competing with these major brands and these major teams.
"With these teams that have hundreds of millions of followers and fans across the world, and who receive most of the attention from the media. And, in many cases, they are associated with the fame of their players. Barcelona with Messi is a completely different thing if you compare to Barcelona without Messi," he added.
"Exactly how Real Madrid with or without Cristiano Ronaldo are not exactly the same thing either," Cruz insisted.
"We are more than willing to compete, we are not afraid of competing against other people. Our ambition has no limits because we never surrender. We always aspire, and we want to achieve what is beyond our possibilities," he signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sevilla willing to compete with Madrid, Barca in Indian market'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg
- Bayer Leverkusen slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlético Madrid wins again, stays 5 points ahead in Spain
- An own-goal by Alfonso Pedraza in the first half and a goal by forward João Félix in the second helped Atlético end a three-game winless streak and rebuild its lead over second-place Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to end EPL losing run
- A series of fine first-half saves from Sheffield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kept the defending champions at bay in the first half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away
- A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City beat Bagan 2-0, book AFC Champions League spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury
- Pedri has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC says it will cease operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox