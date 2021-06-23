Home / Sports / Football / Slovakia vs Spain Live Score, Euro 2020: Morata misses penalty; Slovakia 0-0 Spain
UEFA Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain Live Score
UEFA Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain Live Score(AP)
Live

Slovakia vs Spain Live Score, Euro 2020: Morata misses penalty; Slovakia 0-0 Spain

UEFA Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain Live Score: Spain have drawn both of their games and have not looked their best. Can they go past Slovakia to reach Round of 16? Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:50 PM IST

Slovakia vs Spain, Euro 2020 Live Score: The stage is set for Slovakia to take on Spain in the Euro 2020 match. While Slovakia are at 3 points, and a draw would be enough for them to confirm a spot in Round of 16, Spain may need to push for a win to confirm their spot as well. Spain can still qualify with a draw, but Luis Enrique would not want his team to leave it up to chance.


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:46 PM IST

    Costly miss?

    Spain, unsurprisingly, start with possession. They should have scored from the spot.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:42 PM IST

    MORATA MISSES PENALTY

    11' SAVEEDD! Dubravka makes a stunning save. Guesses the right direction, goes to his right and Morata misses another chance.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:41 PM IST

    SPAIN HAVE THE PENALTY

    11' PENALTY GIVEN!!! Spain have a penalty

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:40 PM IST

    VAR CHECK FOR PENALTY

    8' VAR PENALTY REVIEW! In the Slovakia box, Koke gets himself between man and ball and is kicked by Satka, before referee Kuipers gives the free-kick against the Spain man.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:39 PM IST

    POUCHED

    8' Sarabia sends a long ball towards the far post from deep but Dubravka gathers comfortably in the Slovakia goal.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:36 PM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020

    4' SAVE! Moreno, down the left, plays through to Morata near the box, whose shot-cum-cross is low and hard at goal but it is palmed away by Slovakia goalkeeper Dubravka.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:35 PM IST

    Sweden lead

    GOOAL IN RUSSIA. Emil Forsberg gives Sweden the lead. This is good news for Spain

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:31 PM IST

    KICK-OFF

    1' KICK-OFF! And we are underway in Seville. Spain in white, Slovakia in blue

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:28 PM IST

    Kick-off moments away

    Kickoff moments away

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:24 PM IST

    Out they come

    The referees walk out followed by Slovakia and then Spain. Time for the national anthems.

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:19 PM IST

    Current position in table

    Slovakia- 2nd- 3 points after 1 win and 1 loss

    Spain0 3rd- 2 points after two draws

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:17 PM IST

    Can Busquets make a difference?

    Right then. We are less than 15 minutes away from kickoff. Can Busquets inspire a Spain comeback?

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:12 PM IST

    What is Enrique saying?

    Enrique told reporters: "Slovakia make it very hard to score against them, and a draw would also take them through. They're very difficult to break down through the central channel because they crowd that area with lots of players. This match is going to be trickier than most people expect.

    "We have had nothing but complications in our first two matches and we are going to be facing very similar complications again. But we’re ready."

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:07 PM IST

    Form Guide

    SLOVAKIA- L W D D W

    SPAIN- D D W D W

  • JUN 23, 2021 09:01 PM IST

    Euro 2020: Head-to-head

    Slovakia-1

    Spain-4

    Draws-1

  • JUN 23, 2021 08:59 PM IST

    Spain team news: 4 changes made

    Sergio Busquets finally returns, replaces Rodri.

    Cesar Azpilicueta and Eric Garcia replace Marcos Llorente and Pau Torres

    Pablo Sarabia comes in for Dani Olmo in attack.

  • JUN 23, 2021 08:55 PM IST

    Slovakia team news

    Slovakia make two changes: Jakub Hromada and Lukas Hraslin come in for Patrik Hrosovsky and Martin Koscelnik.

  • JUN 23, 2021 08:50 PM IST

    SPAIN Playing XI

    Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Gonzalez, Sarabia, Morata, Moreno.

    Subs: De Gea, P Torres, Marcos Llorente, Thiago, F Torres, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Olmo, Traore, Oyarzabal.

  • JUN 23, 2021 08:49 PM IST

    Slovakia Playing XI

    Dubravka, Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan, Kucka, Hromada, Haraslin, Hamsik, Mak, Duda.


    Subs: Valjent, Gregus, Weiss, Suslov, Benes, Kuciak, Hrosovsky, Hancko, Duris, Lobotka, Rodak, Koscelnik.

  • JUN 23, 2021 06:57 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain. The football match is set to begin that will test Spain's limits as they have really struggled this year. Slovakia have been a better team with a good squad, and Spain would hope they can find a way to get back to form.

