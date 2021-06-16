Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights: Italy vs Switzerland - Locatelli brace helps Italy win 3-0
Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates with his teammate Lorenzo Insigne after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Rome Olympic stadium.
Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates with his teammate Lorenzo Insigne after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Rome Olympic stadium.(AP)

Euro 2020 Highlights: Italy vs Switzerland - Locatelli brace helps Italy win 3-0

  • UEFA Euro 2020, Italy vs Switzerland Highlights: Italy became the first team to enter the round of 16 of Euro 2020 after a 3-0 win over Switzerland in their second match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:36 AM IST

Italy vs Switzerland, Euro 2020 Highlights: Manuel Locatelli scored either side of the half-time whistle and Ciro Immobile struck a late goal to give Italy a 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome. Roberto Mancini's side became the first team to make it through to the knock-out stages of Euro 2020.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 17, 2021 02:29 AM IST

    Italy win, through to Round of 16

    Italy become the first team to enter the knock-out stage of Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Switzerland. Roberto Mancini's team are in top form

  • JUN 17, 2021 02:18 AM IST

    Immobile makes it 3-0 for Italy

    89' Immobile strikes from 25 metres out, Toloi with the assist and Italy's striker has two goals in two matches now

  • JUN 17, 2021 02:17 AM IST

    Goal scorer Locatelli substituted

    86' Locatelli walks off the ground, looking happy and content. He is replaced by Pessina. Berala is also off and he makes way for Cristante

  • JUN 17, 2021 02:15 AM IST

    Going through the motions

    Switzerland are hardly threatening Italy and the match is heading towards a close with the hosts all set to go to the top of the table

  • JUN 17, 2021 02:10 AM IST

    Shaqiri is taken off

    76' Xherdan Shaqiri's disappointing night comes to an end, as he makes way for Ruben Vargas

  • JUN 17, 2021 02:08 AM IST

    Immobile fires wide

    73' A long ball sent over the top and Immobile runs down the left flank and then shoots, but the ball flies across the face of the goal. Another wasted opportunity

  • JUN 17, 2021 02:06 AM IST

    Twin subs for Italy

    70' Insigne is off and he is replaced by Chiesa, while Berardi makes way for Toloi. Roberto Mancini giving a chance to the substitutes to get a feel of things as the Swiss look to have thrown in the towel already

  • JUN 17, 2021 02:02 AM IST

    Berardi comes close

    65' A great run by Berardi on the right side. He cuts inside and lets one fly but it sails over the bar

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:59 AM IST

    Switzerland come close

    64' Zuber collects on the left side and hits low but Donnarumma saves.

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:46 AM IST

    Swiss subs.

    57' Two more changes for the Swiss, who bring Zuber and Widmer on for Schar and Mbabu.

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:40 AM IST

    GOOOALLLL! ITALY 2-0

    52' GOOOALL! LOCATELLI MAKES IT 2-0. Barella, from the edge of the box on the right, sets up Locatelli outside the box, who rifles the bottom into bottom right corner.

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:40 AM IST

    YELLOW

    49' YELLOW CARD! Mario Gavranovic fouls Bonucci


  • JUN 17, 2021 01:36 AM IST

    Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020

    45+1' And they show intent from the get-go by winning a corner. Shaqiri's attempt is deflected behind for a corner... Rodriguez takes it and it is glanced well wide by Elvedi.

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:35 AM IST

    HT sub for SUI

    Switzerland make a half-time sub. Haris Seferovic replaced by Gavranovic.

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:33 AM IST

    SECOND HALF BEGINS

    we are back underway for the second half.

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:20 AM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland: HALFTIME

    45+2' HALF-TIME! An exciting first half comes to an end. Italy were the far better side and Switzerland looked more or clueless at times. Definitely need to pull their socks up or else this can get worse for them

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:15 AM IST

    2 added minutes

    Two minutes added to the first half

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:15 AM IST

    Italy vs Switzerland

    Italy bossing the midfield, while the Swiss gameplan is visibly missing.

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:09 AM IST

    Italy vs Switzerland

    37' SWISS DEFENCE IS ALMOST ABSENT. THAT WAS APPALLING. Xhaka gifts the possession to Italy with a loose ball. Insigne latches onto the ball and sets Spinazzola free. He basically strolls into the area and easily past Schar and tries to toe the ball into the far corner from the left but drags it wide.

  • JUN 17, 2021 01:07 AM IST

    CHANCE

    34' CHANCE! Acerbi frees up Insigne with a simple header, who then spots Inisgne. Sommer charges with the challenge but Immobile plays the ball to Insigne, whose curling effort is cleared by Akanji


  • JUN 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST

    GOOALLLL AND THIS TIME, IT STAYS

    26' GOOOALL AND VAR CAN'T DISALLOWED! Locatelli opens the scoring from an absolutely stunning play from Italy. Coming to the goal, it all began with a sensational diagonal ball from Locatelli to Berardi. The latter then bursts forward and then cuts it back to Locatelli, who is inside the box, from the byline. Locatelli slots the ball past the keeper.


  • JUN 17, 2021 12:56 AM IST

    Italy vs Switzerland: Chiellini subbed off!

    Chiellini is subbed off due to a potential hamstring injury. He gives the captain's armband to Bonucci. Francesco Acerbi comes on

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:49 AM IST

    GOAL BUT DISALLOWED

    18' GOOOALLLLL!! CHIELLINI SCORES BUT SCRATCH THAT. DISALLOWED! Insigne's inswinger is met by a forest of bodies. Chiellini, who is at the centre of the box, latches onto the loose ball and slots it home from four yards out. VAR shows the Chiellini's hand was involved

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:48 AM IST

    OVER

    16' OVER FROM INSIGNE! Looks to set up Immobile, the ball deflects back to his leg and then he takes a shot. But fails to keep it down.

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:45 AM IST

    NO PENALTY

    13' PENALTY SHOUT BUT NOT GIVEN! Insigne believes he has earned a penalty after going over Elvedi’s leg inside the penalty area but his request is denied


  • JUN 17, 2021 12:41 AM IST

    Italy vs Switzerland

    11' WHAT A CHANCE Locatelli, down the left, floats in a beautiful cross to Immobile across the face of goal but the striker heads it over the bar.

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST

    Insigne charges

    7' Italy's first foray into the Swiss box and Insigne looks to pick out Domenico Berardi's run but the ball ends up in the arms of Yann Sommer.


  • JUN 17, 2021 12:36 AM IST

    Chiellini intercepts

    5' Chiellini clears! Ricardo Rodriguez look to thread the ball to Breel Embolo through the middle but Giorgio Chiellini comes in with the interception

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST

    Early free-kick

    1' Early free-kick for Switzerland after Kevin Mbabu is brought down by Spinazzola. Shaqiri's delivery is blocked by the wall.

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:30 AM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland: KICK-OFF!

    KICK-OFF! Switzerland get us underway in Rome

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:26 AM IST

    THE PLAYERS ARE OUT

    Referees and players walk out.

    National anthems have taken place.

    Let's play

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:20 AM IST

    Current position in table


    Italy 2nd

    Switzerland- 3rd

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST

    Red-hot Italy.

    Italy currently enjoy a stunning record of clean sheets in their previous 9 games.


    Can Switzerland stop the Italian juggernaut?

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:05 AM IST

    Form guide: Switzerland

    On the other hand, Switzerland have won five of their last six games, with the only blip coming in their Euro 2020 opener

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:04 AM IST

    Form guide: Italy

    Red-hot Italy head into this game on the back of a winning six-game streak. WOW

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:02 AM IST

    Can the Swiss players make a difference today?

    On the other hand, Switzerland were forced to a 1-1 draw by Wales, that beat Turkey 2-0 earlier today

  • JUN 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST

    Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020: Italy start strong

    On opening night, Italy lived up to both their pre-tournament billing and a stirring opening ceremony, as Roberto Mancini's men swept past a much-fancied Turkey side on home soil.

  • JUN 16, 2021 11:57 PM IST

    Euros Head to Head record

    Italy-3

    Switzerland- 0

    Draws-3

  • JUN 16, 2021 11:56 PM IST

    Euro 2020: Team news

    Switzerland unchanged

    Robert Mancini makes one change in the starting XI. Giovanni Di Lorenzo replaces the injured Alessandro Florenzi.

  • JUN 16, 2021 11:53 PM IST

    Switzerland playing XI

    Sommer, Elvedi, Schar, Akanji, Freuler, Xhaka, Mbabu, Rodriguez, Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic.

    Subs: Widmer, Zakaria, Vargas, Mvogo, Zuber, Sow, Fassnacht, Benito, Mehmedi, Gavranovic, Kobel, Comert.

  • JUN 16, 2021 11:52 PM IST

    Italy's playing XI

    Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne.

    Subs: Sirigu, Belotti, Pessina, Emerson Palmieri, Chiesa, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Raspadori, Bastoni, Toloi, Meret.

  • JUN 16, 2021 11:13 PM IST

    Italy vs Switzerland: WELCOME

    Hello and Welcome to the second Euro 2020 Group A game of the night between Italy and Switzerland. Both teams are unbeaten so far. While Italy thrashed Turkey 3-0, Switzerland drew 1-1 with Wales.

