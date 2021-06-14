Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score, Spain vs Sweden: Spain enjoying more possession; Spain 0-0 Sweden
  • UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Score: Spain begin their campaign against Sweden in Seville. After battling Covid-19 issues off the football pitch, involving Sergio Busquets, La Roja would look to kickoff the tournament on a more successful note.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:47 AM IST

Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Spain begin their campaign against Sweden in Seville. After battling Covid-19 issues off the football pitch, involving Sergio Busquets, La Roja would look to kickoff the tournament on a more successful note. France-born Aymeric Laporte has been named in the starting XI, while Busquets, as suspected, has been ruled out of this game.


FOLLOW EURO 2020 LIVE SCORE BETWEEN SPAIN VS SWEDEN

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:46 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Good block!

    12' GREAT BLOCK! Torres heads the ball to Morata on the right of the box but Danielsson intercepts, gets the ball back and clears it out of harm's way.

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:45 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Foul

    12' FOUL! Pedri brought down by a late challenge by Olsson.

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:44 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Foul

    11' FOUL ON OLMO! Koke to take the freekick from the left flank. Rodri almost get the header but the Swedish defenders clear the ball away.

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST

    BLAZED OVER

    7' BLAZED OVER! The ball rolls to Olmo from the corner kick, who from outside the box, hits over the crossbar.

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:39 AM IST

    ANOTHER CORNER FOR SPAIN

    6' ANOTHER CORNER! Jordi Alba squares it from the left flank near the byline but no Spain bodies are able to get to the ball inside the box on time. Swede defender Augustinsson makes a dodgy clearance

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:36 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live:

    Corner for Spain as Ferran Torres' cross into the box is headed away by Lustig. But nothing comes off it

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:35 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live:

    Pedri, just 18, is applauded for his first touch. What a moment for him

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:29 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: KICK OFF!

    And we are underway in Seville as the first half begins!

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:25 AM IST

    OUT THEY COME!

    Teams have walked out.

    It's time for the national anthem.

    Sweden's followed by home team Spain's

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:21 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden's Covid-19 outbreak

    Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski and Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg were isolating.

    Both are back in the camp now

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:19 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden Head coach Janne Andersson:

    said that facing Spain is still "one of the toughest challenges in the world of football", but the Blue and Yellows certainly have the players capable of making Monday's fixture a very uncomfortable 90 minutes for a Spain side very much in a transitional period.

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:18 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live:

    We are less thsn 15 minutes away from kick-off! Expect this to be a cracker

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden's tournament history

    Euro 1992: Semifinals in 1992

    Euro 2004: Quarter-finals

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:05 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden's Last game

    Sweden beat Armenia 3-1 on June 6

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:04 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Spain's recent history

    2014 World Cup- group stage exit, before only reaching the round of 16 in Euro Euro 2016- Round of 16

    2018 World Cup - Round of 16

  • JUN 15, 2021 12:03 AM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Spain's tournament history

    La Roja have won this competition on three previous occasions, 1964, 2008 and 2012, and are level with Germany.

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Last game

    After Sergio Busquets tested positive, Luis Enrique had to field an U-21 side during their international friendly against Lithuania. Yet, they won 4-0.

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:56 PM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Form Guide

    While Spain are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, Sweden are on a five-match unbeaten run

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:50 PM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Form Guide

    SPAIN: W,D,W,W,D,W

    SWEDEN: L,W,W,W,W,W

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:45 PM IST

    BIG NEWS! Laporte is included!

    France-born player Laporte switched nationalities, and become his new country’s senior centre-back.

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:44 PM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Busquets out

    Spain's preparations were hit as Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19, which also threatened La Roja's participation. However, they are back now but without Busquets, who is ruled out due to the same. Llortente starts on the bench.

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:36 PM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden Starting XI

    Olsen, Lustig, Danielson, Lindelof, Augustinsson, Sebastian Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg, Berg, Isak.

    Subs: Granqvist, Bengtsson, Johnsson, Svensson, Helander, Sema, Krafth, Claesson, Jansson, Quaison, Nordfeldt, Jordan Larsson,

    Cajuste.

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:35 PM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Spain Starting XI

    Simon, Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Koke, Rodri, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Morata, Olmo.

    Subs: de Gea, Azpilicueta, Diego Llorente, Gerard, Thiago, Garcia, Sanchez, Gaya, Fabian, Traore, Oyarzabal, Sarabia.

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live:

    This mega clash follows an upset in the other Group E game, where Poland have been beaten 1-2 by Slovakia. Wow, this throws the group open very early on

  • JUN 14, 2021 11:15 PM IST

    Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Welcome

    HELLO AND WELCOME! This mouth-watering Euro 2020 Group E encounter will see Spain and Sweden open their campaigns in Seville. While La Roja are on an unbeaten streak of eight matches in all competitions, the Swedes have won all of their last five games. The big question is: Who is going to come out on top tonight? Stay tuned to find out.

