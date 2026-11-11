FIH threatens to suspend HI over outside interference

Trapped in a governance crisis amid infighting between its president Dilip Tirkey and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India (HI) has been served a warning by the world body.

HI has been roiled by internal power struggle and administrative instability. (Shutterstock)

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The international hockey federation (FIH) has written to HI warning it of “suspension or expulsion” if there is “interference from an outside body”.

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“The FIH would, however, draw Hockey India's attention to the fact that interference by an outside body in a National Association's affairs is a matter addressed under Article 2.6 of the FIH Statutes, and it would be obliged to consider the position under those provisions should the concern not be resolved in a timely manner,” FIH director general Mike Joyce wrote to Singh in a letter, in possession of HT, dated November 9.

Article 2.6 (v) of the FIH statutes states that the FIH Congress may suspend or expel any member if “a body from outside the Olympic Movement interferes with the autonomy of the Member, in respect of its operations and/or its composition or otherwise (and in such circumstances the FIH may ask the IOC to suspend the corresponding NOC)”.

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{{^usCountry}} The immediate trigger for FIH’s letter was an intervention by the High Court of Orissa which had stayed HI’s executive body elections — slated for December 5 — until a final hearing on December 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The immediate trigger for FIH’s letter was an intervention by the High Court of Orissa which had stayed HI’s executive body elections — slated for December 5 — until a final hearing on December 9. {{/usCountry}}

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The court had also pressed pause on a controversial show-cause notice issued by HI to the Hockey Association of Odisha, which sought to downgrade the state unit from permanent member to associate member after revelations that all 30 of its district units were headed by government or administrative officers.

Tirkey, a former India captain, is president of the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Citing Articles 1.4(c), 2.2(b), and 2.6(a) of the FIH statutes alongside the autonomy principle of the Olympic Charter, FIH warned that national bodies must run their affairs free from outside influence.

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“The FIH notes that the order of the Hon'ble High Court of Orissa records submissions made by the State of Odisha, a sponsor of Hockey India, and stays Hockey India's election schedule,” Joyce wrote in the letter.

“The FIH recalls that Articles 1.4(c), 2.2(b)(iii), 2.2(b)(iv) and 2.6(a)(v) of the FIH Statutes, together with the principle of autonomy in the Olympic Charter, require that National Associations conduct their elections free from outside influence. The FIH trusts that Hockey India will continue to uphold these principles and ensure that its governance processes remain independent of any external party, including its sponsors.

“As stated in its previous communication, the FIH continues to support Hockey India's Executive Committee, whose term has been extended to 31 December 2026. The FIH considers it important that elections take place before that date. As the stay granted by the Hon'ble High Court of Orissa runs until 9 December 2026, after the scheduled election date of 5 December 2026, the FIH encourages Hockey India to take the steps available to it so that the elections can proceed as planned.”

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HI has been roiled by internal power struggle and administrative instability. The friction caused by executive rifts between Tirkey and Singh was aggravated by a controversial decision to swap the national team's traditional blue jersey for a saffron-coloured kit ahead of the Asian Games.

The issue sparked a public criticism, and led to internal disciplinary actions. In response to the fallout, Tirkey served a show-cause notice and stripped HI Director General Cdr RK Srivastava of his powers, which only intensified executive infighting.

Compounding this leadership feud, the federation has faced a crisis regarding the revival and commercial restructuring of the Hockey India League (HIL), which is now unlikely to happen.

Franchise friction, disagreements over revenue models, and threats of an exodus by teams led to intervention by the sports ministry to draft a survival roadmap. While the national men's and women's teams won gold medals at the Asian Games to qualify for the 2028 LA Olympics, the federation continues to walk a tightrope as India is due to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is in the fray to earn hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics.