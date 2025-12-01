Harendra Singh steps down as India women’s hockey team coach

Harendra steps down as India women’s hockey team coach The 56-year-old had taken over in April 2024 after the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics NEW DELHI Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday decided to step down from the role owing to personal reasons.

The 56-year-old was handed over the reins of the team in April 2024 following the team’s failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Under Harendra, India won the Asian Champions Trophy last year in Rajgir but finished ninth and last in the Pro League to get relegated to the Nations League. The team could only win two matches in 16 outings, losing 11 and drawing three in the seven month long competition.

The team then finished with a silver medal at the Asia Cup in Hangzhou in September, also failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. However, India can still make the cut for the quadrennial showpiece as the qualification window is still open.

“Coaching the Indian women’s hockey team has been a privilege that has been a highlight of my career,” Harendra said in a statement after his resignation.

“Though personal reasons call me to step away, my heart remains with this extraordinary team and their ongoing success. I will always cherish my journey with Hockey India and continue to support their efforts to take Indian hockey to the highest levels of achievement.”

Acknowledging his resignation, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “We thank Harendra Singh for his services and his exemplary experience. His commitment towards the development of Indian hockey is well-known across the hockey community across the world. While we will announce a suitable replacement soon, we wish him the very best.”

This was Harendra’s second stint with the Indian women’s hockey team after also coaching them in 2017-18. The Dronacharya awardee had taken the Indian junior men’s team to gold at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow.