Harmanpreet guides India to Asia Cup title, World Cup berth

RAJGIR: For years now, Harmanpreet Singh has had an assuring effect on the Indian hockey team. Calm and composed while defending and unerring during penalty corners (PC), the skipper is always the go to man anytime the team appears in trouble. India hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after beating South Korea 4-1 in the final to win the Asia Cup at Rajgir, Bihar on Sunday. (PTI)

On Sunday, he decided to don a new hat, that of a playmaker, creating almost all the goals for India who trounced holders South Korea 4-1 in the final to reclaim the Asia Cup crown. It was India’s fourth title in the continental tournament, and their first in eight years. With the victory, India qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Craig Fulton-coached side also became the first side in history to hold all three continental titles – Asian Games, Asia Cup and Asian Champions Trophy – simultaneously.

South Korea were the only team the hosts hadn’t been able to defeat on the blue turf of the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, salvaging a 2-2 draw in the Super 4s. But the world No.7 outfit had no such trouble in the final.

Just like their 7-0 win against China on Saturday, Harmanpreet was once again instrumental in controlling the game right from pushback. The 29-year-old displayed tremendous stick skills in the opening minute as he bluffed as many as five South Korean defenders while running from the midfield to the opposition D.

Harmanpreet threaded a pass through the Korean defence to Sukhjeet Singh (1st minute), who tomahawked past goalkeeper Kim Jae-han to score India’s first and continue with the momentum which they gained from their 7-0 hammering of China.

Just like Saturday, Fulton’s team made brilliant use of the aerial ball, not so common in Asia, as Harmanpreet extended his superb form, running to make multiple circle penetrations. His passes into the D were precise, which also helped India win a penalty stroke. However, Jugraj Singh’s scoop was well anticipated to his right by Kim, who was having a very busy evening.

India continued with their press, employing long passes from the deep into the Korean half, showing solid game awareness. Fulton’s timely substitutions made sure that the team had fresh legs at all times.

The tempo dipped a bit as the match progressed but India continued to maintain possession and control, which eventually led to more PCs for the hosts.

Seeing that his team was not being able to convert the PCs, Harmanpreet was at it again. The player from Punjab delivered a brilliant aerial ball from deep defence on the left flank to Sanjay on the right in the Korean D. Sanjay promptly passed to Dilpreet Singh (28th), who slid the ball in for India’s second goal just before half-time.

India continued to maintain possession but were not able to convert their chances until Harmanpreet delivered another beautiful pass to Raj Kumal Pal, who passed it to Dilpreet (45th). Waiting right in front of the goal, Dilpreet was able to push the ball in for India’s third just before the end of the third quarter.

The India skipper, who was the top-scorer at the Paris Olympics, also had a hand in India’s final goal after they earned a PC. With all Korean defenders rushing towards Harmanpreet, pusher Abhishek foxed them as he pushed the ball to Amit Rohidas (50th). With just the goalkeeper to beat, the India defender hit with all his force to put India 4-0 up.

Korea tried offensive moves but midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad did well to defend many counterattacks. But they eventually got a consolation goal via a PC when Son Dain (51st) converted. However, India were easily able to hold on to the lead to clinch the title and achieve their big target of sealing the World Cup berth.

“We are just getting there. There are two different types of hockey, Asian and European. All the powerhouses are in Europe, and obviously Australia. So, we are trying to build depth in what we do here and go and challenge other teams in Europe,” said Fulton.

“The team is super intelligent, so whatever they try, they do. We do a lot of homework on the opposition and ourselves, more on ourselves than others. When they commit to do something they do it well. That’s what I like. I said before that we want to be No.1 in Asia, we want to build depth in Asia, more depth in our squad and that’s the number one thing. We are getting there now.”