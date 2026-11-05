India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Hockey LIVE score: Unbeaten IND look to retain crown
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Hockey LIVE score: As Harmanpreet Singh's men go all out for glory, check out all the latest live updates from the match here.
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Hockey LIVE score: The stage is set for a thrilling Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final as the defending champions India take the field against Japan at the Olympian Balbir Singh International Stadium in Mohali, Punjab....Read More
The hosts have been unbeaten throughout the tournament, recently crushing South Korea 8-1 in the semi-final. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the squad is in spectacular form and hungry to lift the trophy once again.
However, their opponents will not make it easy. Japan gave the hosts their toughest test during the group stage, as they somehow scraped a 4-2 win.
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- 5 Nov 2026, 07:00:01 PM IST
India faced tough Japan test in the group stages
India perhaps had their toughest game in the Asian Champions Trophy so far against Japan in the group stages. The visitors held them 1-1 till the third quarter, before India unleashed in the final quarter to score three goal and win the game by a margin of 4-1.
- 5 Nov 2026, 06:51:03 PM IST
Team India getting ready!!
Hosts India hit the ground all confident and set to go for the title with Punjabi music in the background and roaring crowd making most of the clash
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- 5 Nov 2026, 06:37:36 PM IST
Mohali lights up for Asian Champions Trophy final
Punjabi folkfare Bhangra along with fireworks welcomes crowd at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Hockey International Stadium in Mohali ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy final clash between hosts India and Japan.
- 5 Nov 2026, 06:29:49 PM IST
Harmanpreet, the man to watch out for
Harmanpreet Singh has been leading India from the front in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. He has scored 10 goals in the tournament so far, and this makes him the highest goalscorer in the tournament so far. Out of these 10 goals, 9 have come from his trademark drag flick that was a result of penalty corners.
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- 5 Nov 2026, 06:17:08 PM IST
India in rollicking form
India have been the best team by a mile in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The hosts maintained un unbeaten record throughout the league stage, defeating Bangladesh, Japan, China, Malaysia and South Korea. In the semi-final, they beat South Korea 8-2 to reach the final. They have scored a mammoth 42 goals, the most by any team in the tournament so far.
- 5 Nov 2026, 05:47:05 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Olympian Balbir Singh Sr International Stadium as India take on Japan in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Check out here for all the latest live updates.
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