India vs Malaysia Live Hockey Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND eye repeat win over MAS in Asian Games gold rematch

Both teams have been unstoppable so far, winning all three of their matches and securing nine points each. However, defending champions India currently sit at the number one spot due to a massive +19 goal difference. India enter this game fully confident after a solid 4-1 victory over Japan, while Malaysia come fresh off a 6-1 win against Bangladesh.

Playing on their home turf, the Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, will be the favourites. This match is crucial, as the winner will cement their place at the top of the league standings heading into the semi-final.