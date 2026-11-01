India vs Malaysia Live Hockey Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND eye repeat win over MAS in Asian Games gold rematch
India vs Malaysia Live hockey score, Asian Champions Trophy: Check here for the all latest updates from the action between India and Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026.
India vs Malaysia Live hockey score, Asian Champions Trophy: India and Malaysia will face off today in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash at the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Jalandhar....Read More
Both teams have been unstoppable so far, winning all three of their matches and securing nine points each. However, defending champions India currently sit at the number one spot due to a massive +19 goal difference. India enter this game fully confident after a solid 4-1 victory over Japan, while Malaysia come fresh off a 6-1 win against Bangladesh.
Playing on their home turf, the Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, will be the favourites. This match is crucial, as the winner will cement their place at the top of the league standings heading into the semi-final.
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- 1 Nov 2026, 07:17:12 PM IST
Abhishek Nain missing!!
The hero of the last game, Abhishek Nain, who score a brace against Japan, is surprisingly missing from the playing XI for India. He is however part of the substitute bench, and will definitely be coming on to the pitch.
- 1 Nov 2026, 07:06:46 PM IST
Match all set to begin!!
The action is all set to begin in Jalandhar as India all set to take on Malaysia. The two teams are running on to the field. India are playing with their away white jersey on.
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- 1 Nov 2026, 06:36:34 PM IST
A repeat of the Asian Games final!!
This match is a repeat of the final of the men's hockey category of the Asian Games 2026. In that match, India stole the win by a amrgin of 5-1, as they won the prestigious gold medal. While India will look to repeat the same result, Malaysia will be looking for revenge for missing out the gold medal and a spot in the LA 2028 Olympics.
- 1 Nov 2026, 06:27:56 PM IST
Harmanpreet Singh in superb form!!
Harmanpreet Singh has been the standout performer for India in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The India captain has led from the front, scoring five goals, thus firmly placing himself as the top goalscorer in the tournament so far. All of his goals have come from penalty corners, as he has brought his signature world class drag flicks to full use.
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- 1 Nov 2026, 06:12:38 PM IST
Malaysia no pushovers!!
Malaysia are the only team in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 apart from India, who have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They started the tournament with a 5-4 win vs China, followed by a 3-1 voctory against Japan. Their most convincing win came in their last game vs Bangladesh where they won by a margin of 6-1. Hence, tonight is a clash between the two undefeated teams of the tournament.
- 1 Nov 2026, 05:57:43 PM IST
India on a roll
India have been on form in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. They started off by beating Bangladesh by a comprehensive margin of 13-0. This was followed by a 5-2 win over China. They faced their toughest test in their last game vs Japan, which they won by a margin of 4-2. They will now be looking for their fourth win on the trot.
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- 1 Nov 2026, 05:31:52 PM IST
Hello and welcome!!
Hello and welcome to the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Jalandhar as India take on Malaysia in their final league stage game of the tournament. Check out here for all the latest live updates from this exciting game of hockey.