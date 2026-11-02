India vs South Korea hockey Live score, Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's men aim to extend unbeaten run into semis
India vs South Korea hockey Live score, Asian Champions Trophy: Catch all the latest updates from India's final group stage match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 against South Korea.
India vs South Korea hockey Live score, Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten India take on South Korea in their final league stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Jalandhar. The defending champions, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, have been in dominant form, securing four consecutive victories against Bangladesh, China, Japan, and Malaysia to cement their place at the top of the standings. They are in fact the only team yet to draw or lose a game so far....Read More
South Korea, currently third with two wins from four matches, has also secured a semifinal berth but will aim to challenge the host nation's perfect record. With India’s aggressive forward line and an in-form Harmanpreet Singh, the hosts go into the game as the absolute favourites.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 2 Nov 2026, 06:20:31 PM IST
Harmanpreet Singh - the man of the moment
India captain Harmanpreet Singh has been the star for India in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. With 7 goals to his name in the tournament, he is the tournament's highest goal-getter. In fact, he is coming into this game on the back of scoring a hat-trick against Malaysia in the last game.
- 2 Nov 2026, 06:17:50 PM IST
India in red-hot form!!
India are in solid form heading into the match against South Korea. They beat Bangladesh 13-0 in the opening game, followed by a 5-2 against China, 4-1 vs Japan and 4-2 wins against Malaysia. This means that India are the only team unbeaten in the tournament. They will look to maintain this streak vs South Korea.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 2 Nov 2026, 05:22:21 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Jalandhar, as India take on South Korea in their final league stage game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Keep following here for all the live action from Harmanpreet Singh and team's final match before they head into the semi-final.