India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Hosts look to extend unbeaten run
India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Catch all the latest updates from the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash in Jalandhar
India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: The Indian team will look to take another step towards defending its crown when it takes on South Korea in the semi-final today. The two sides met in their final league-stage match in Jalandhar on Monday, with India registering an emphatic 8-0 win....Read More
The hosts, chasing a record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy title, finished the league stage unbeaten with 15 points. They scored 34 goals and conceded just five. South Korea, meanwhile, finished fourth with 10 points from two wins and three defeats.
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- 4 Nov 2026, 06:21:14 PM IST
How South Korea fared in the league stage
South Korea managed to secure just two wins in the league stage to finish fourth in the table. They bounced back from twin defeats at the start of the campaign to win two in a row, before being trashed by India on Monday.
Japan 3-2 South Korea
Malaysia 3-1 South Korea
South Korea 2-1 China
South Korea 5-0 Bangladesh
India 8-0 South Korea
- 4 Nov 2026, 06:14:54 PM IST
How India fared in the league stage
India won all their five games in the league stage
India 13-0 Bangladesh
India 5-2 China
India 4-1 Japan
Malaysia 2-4 India
India 8-0 South Korea
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- 4 Nov 2026, 06:00:31 PM IST
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash between India and South Korea. Stay tuned for more updates!