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India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Hosts look to extend unbeaten run

By Aratrick Mondal
Nov 4, 2026, 18:21:14 IST

India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Catch all the latest updates from the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash in Jalandhar

India defeated South Korea 8-0 in their last group game (PTI)
India defeated South Korea 8-0 in their last group game (PTI)

India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: The Indian team will look to take another step towards defending its crown when it takes on South Korea in the semi-final today. The two sides met in their final league-stage match in Jalandhar on Monday, with India registering an emphatic 8-0 win....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 4 Nov 2026, 06:21:14 PM IST

    How South Korea fared in the league stage

    South Korea managed to secure just two wins in the league stage to finish fourth in the table. They bounced back from twin defeats at the start of the campaign to win two in a row, before being trashed by India on Monday.

    Japan 3-2 South Korea

    Malaysia 3-1 South Korea

    South Korea 2-1 China

    South Korea 5-0 Bangladesh

    India 8-0 South Korea

  • 4 Nov 2026, 06:14:54 PM IST

    How India fared in the league stage

    India won all their five games in the league stage

    India 13-0 Bangladesh

    India 5-2 China

    India 4-1 Japan

    Malaysia 2-4 India

    India 8-0 South Korea

  • 4 Nov 2026, 06:00:31 PM IST

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash between India and South Korea. Stay tuned for more updates!

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