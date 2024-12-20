Mikheyev stars as the Blackhawks beat the Kraken 3-1 for their 3rd straight win

CHICAGO — Ilya Mikheyev scored two more goals, Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Thursday night for their third straight win. HT Image

Teuvo Teravainen had two assists as Chicago closed out a perfect three-game homestand. Nolan Allan added his first career goal in the third period.

It's the first three-game win streak for the Blackhawks since they won five in a row in February 2023.

Seattle lost for the fourth time in five games and has managed just two goals during a three-game losing streak.

Kaapo Kakko made his Seattle debut after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers, and Yanni Gourde returned after missing three games with a lower-body injury. But the Kraken were limited to Ryker Evans' fourth goal 11:26 into the third period.

Chicago jumped in front in the second. Teravainen sent a pass toward the net and it banked in off Mikheyev’s left leg at 10:54.

Teravainen picked up another assist on Mikheyev's sixth goal 6:06 into the third.

Mikheyev has four goals during a three-game scoring streak. Teravainen has seven assists in his last three games. Takeaways

Kraken: Kakko gives Seattle a big body who can get to the front of the net, but it's going to take some time to develop chemistry with his new teammates.

Blackhawks: Improved to 4-3-0 since Anders Sorensen took over as interim coach. The team appears to be enjoying Sorensen's more aggressive style. Key moment

Allan lifted Chicago to a 3-1 lead when he scored with 4:49 left. Key stat

Chicago has killed off 31 consecutive power plays over the last 11 games. Seattle went 0 for 3 with the man advantage. Up next

Seattle is at Vegas on Saturday night. Chicago visits Calgary on Saturday for the opener of a three-game trip.

