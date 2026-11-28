For most in the hockey stadium at the Barkheda Nathu International Sports Complex in Bhopal on Saturday, the Indian women’s hockey team were the overwhelming favourites to win the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) final. The expectations from the team were not much dissimilar even before the match started. And with good reason.

This was India’s fourth gold medal at the ACT (PTI) more less

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In October, India won the Asian Games gold medal for only the second time, beating a fancied China, who won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

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The momentum was with the hosts as they faced China in the final again. The visitors had sent a second-string team for the competition, with Chen Tong being the only player to have played at the Asian Games last month. India had three players who did not feature in the gold-medal winning campaign.

But on Saturday, it was the younger Chinese team that started brighter. In a game of two halves, China took the lead into the halftime break before India came back stronger after the change of ends to win the final 3-1, and with it, a third consecutive ACT title.

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{{^usCountry}} This was India’s fourth gold medal at the ACT, having won the title in 2016, 2023 and 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was India’s fourth gold medal at the ACT, having won the title in 2016, 2023 and 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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For most of the first half, China gave the hosts an almighty scare. They dominated possession and created better chances, forcing six penalty corners in the first half opposed to India’s two.

After constant forays into the Indian half, China broke through in the 25th minute, courtesy some clever play, and lacklustre defending from India. Dandan Zuo collected a loose ball inside the circle and played a cross towards Yujun Chen, who was left unmarked and tapped into an open goal.

China might have scored more had it not been for India goalkeeper Bichu Devi’s heroics.

In the second half though, there was a sharp contrast in the form of the Indians, who started to dictate play and made fewer errors.

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Eventually, it was through the team’s top-scorer, Deepika Sehrawat, that the equaliser came. A goalward shot from a penalty corner was deflected off a defender to level the score in the 38th minute.

In the 42nd, Neha Goyal and Navneet Kaur combined to pass forward to Ishika, who controlled and slotted under an onrushing China keeper.

A minute later, Sehrawat scored her 12th of the contest with a well-struck drag flick into the bottom corner of the goal, and India held on to possession well thereafter to quell any Chinese attacks.

At the final hooter, the celebrations were rather muted. India had already won the title that really mattered at the Asian Games, which secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

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There were still some festivities as India capped off a year of resurgence with another title.