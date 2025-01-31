Itoje says England 'ready' for Six Nations kings Ireland

Maro Itoje says England are "ready to go" as they bid to upset the odds by launching their Six Nations campaign with a defeat of twice defending champions Ireland in Dublin. HT Image

Saturday's match will be Itoje's first as England captain since succeeding Jamie George and the Saracens lock could hardly have a more difficult start to his time leading the team.

England won just five out of 12 Tests in 2024, a sequence that included five straight defeats, with their ability to perform well under pressure against top teams a talking point.

But they were also the only side to beat Ireland in last year's Six Nations and Itoje believes a new-look England can repeat that Twickenham triumph at Lansdowne Road.

"We've prepared well, the boys have trained well and we've come together quite nicely," he said Thursday. "We're clear on the plan. We're ready to go.

"It's a really big task. Obviously Ireland are a very good team. They're a team that in their recent history have put together a string of notable performances. They have quality players and continuity, more so than most other nations due to the Leinster connection."

England coach Steve Borthwick has selected a dynamic back-row with Tom and Ben Curry flanking No 8 Ben Earl, but none of the trio are line-out specialists.

Nevertheless, Itoje said: "We have enough line-out jumpers. The line-out is a massive part of the game and we have a well-oiled machine."

The 30-year-old added: "Ireland have got a good line-out, they've always had a good line-out. We're built differently, we want to go about the game in a different way, but the set-piece is massive for us as well and I think we'll do well."

Saturday will see the 26-year-old Curry brothers become the first male twins to be on the pitch for England together at the same time.

"It's really exciting," said Ben Curry. "I've wanted to play with Tom for a long time. It's one of those ones where it's really nice in the build-up, really nice before it.

"And I'm sure it'll be really nice after the final whistle, but between the whistles you just want to win."

