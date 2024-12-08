Jude Bellingham shines again as Real Madrid take advantage of Barcelona slip

Jude Bellingham starred again as Real Madrid kept the pressure on LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a convincing 3-0 win at Girona. The England midfielder scored for the fifth successive league game to give Real a half-time lead and provided an assist for Arda Guler to make it 2-0 before Kylian Mbappe completed the scoring. Carlo Ancelotti’s side climbed to within two points of Barca with a game in hand after Hansi Flick’s side were held 2-2 at Real Betis earlier on Saturday. Giovani Lo Celso’s penalty cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s opener for Barca, who struck late on through Ferran Torres, only for Assane Diao to fire a stoppage-time equaliser. Rayo Vallecano registered their fifth league win of the season, 1-0 at second-bottom Valencia and Las Palmas won 2-1 at home against Real Valladolid. Bayern Munich stretched their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points and extended their unbeaten league start to 13 matches with a 4-2 home win against Heidenheim. Mathias Honsak cancelled out Dayot Upamecano’s first-half opener for Bayern, for whom Jamal Musiala struck twice in the second half, either side of Leon Goretzka’s effort, while Niklas Dorsch netted the visitors’ second. First-half goals from Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah were enough to seal Bayer Leverkusen a 2-1 home win against St Pauli, which lifted Xabi Alonso’s reigning champions up to third. Eintracht Frankfurt remain second after being held 2-2 at home by Augsburg and RB Leipzig climbed up to third after a 2-0 win at Holstein Kiel. Borussia Dortmund sit fifth after drawing 1-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen won 1-0 at Bochum. Juventus missed the chance to make up ground on the Serie A pacesetters after they came back from 2-0 down to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw at home against Bologna. Teun Koopmeiners and Samuel Mbangula’s stoppage-time equaliser spared Juve’s blushes after they had trailed to goals from Bologna pair Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega. Roma halted a run of four straight league defeats with a 4-1 home win against Lecce. In France, Monaco cut Paris St Germain’s lead at the top of Ligue 1 back to five points with a 2-0 home win over Toulouse, Stephane Singo and Breel Embolo netting in the second half. Lyon were 3-0 winners at Angers, extending their unbeaten league run to nine matches in the process, while Nice overcame Le Havre 2-1.

HT Image