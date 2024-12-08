Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jude Bellingham shines again as Real Madrid take advantage of Barcelona slip

PA_Media |
Dec 08, 2024 05:01 AM IST

Bellingham scored the opener and created the second for Arda Guler as Real beat Girona 3-0.

Jude Bellingham starred again as Real Madrid kept the pressure on LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a convincing 3-0 win at Girona. The England midfielder scored for the fifth successive league game to give Real a half-time lead and provided an assist for Arda Guler to make it 2-0 before Kylian Mbappe completed the scoring. Carlo Ancelotti’s side climbed to within two points of Barca with a game in hand after Hansi Flick’s side were held 2-2 at Real Betis earlier on Saturday. Giovani Lo Celso’s penalty cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s opener for Barca, who struck late on through Ferran Torres, only for Assane Diao to fire a stoppage-time equaliser. Rayo Vallecano registered their fifth league win of the season, 1-0 at second-bottom Valencia and Las Palmas won 2-1 at home against Real Valladolid. Bayern Munich stretched their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points and extended their unbeaten league start to 13 matches with a 4-2 home win against Heidenheim. Mathias Honsak cancelled out Dayot Upamecano’s first-half opener for Bayern, for whom Jamal Musiala struck twice in the second half, either side of Leon Goretzka’s effort, while Niklas Dorsch netted the visitors’ second. First-half goals from Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah were enough to seal Bayer Leverkusen a 2-1 home win against St Pauli, which lifted Xabi Alonso’s reigning champions up to third. Eintracht Frankfurt remain second after being held 2-2 at home by Augsburg and RB Leipzig climbed up to third after a 2-0 win at Holstein Kiel. Borussia Dortmund sit fifth after drawing 1-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen won 1-0 at Bochum. Juventus missed the chance to make up ground on the Serie A pacesetters after they came back from 2-0 down to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw at home against Bologna. Teun Koopmeiners and Samuel Mbangula’s stoppage-time equaliser spared Juve’s blushes after they had trailed to goals from Bologna pair Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega. Roma halted a run of four straight league defeats with a 4-1 home win against Lecce. In France, Monaco cut Paris St Germain’s lead at the top of Ligue 1 back to five points with a 2-0 home win over Toulouse, Stephane Singo and Breel Embolo netting in the second half. Lyon were 3-0 winners at Angers, extending their unbeaten league run to nine matches in the process, while Nice overcame Le Havre 2-1.

HT Image
HT Image

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest...
See more
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On