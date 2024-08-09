Amid India-Pakistan tension, Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem show how it's done

It took decades, but history was made when individual athletes from India and Pakistan secured the top two spots on the podium for the first time. Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra, fierce rivals on the field and friends off it, claimed gold and silver respectively in the men's javelin final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Neeraj, the favourite, fell short of defending his title, there was no one he would have preferred to come second to than his friend from across the border, Arshad. In this combo photo, (L-R) Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and India's Neeraj Chopra celebrate after their respective second attempts during the men's javelin throw final(PTI)

Neeraj and Arshad may share a burning desire for greatness and the quest to be No. 1, but their paths and circumstances couldn't be more different. Neeraj hails from a country where javelin has practically become a national sport, thanks to his historic Olympic gold in Tokyo three years ago. Since that victory, millions of Indians have eagerly followed every 'Neeraj event' whether it's the Diamond League or the World Athletic Championships. On the other hand, Arshad represents a country that sent just seven athletes to the Paris 2024 Olympics – 113 fewer than India. Yet, his record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters placed Pakistan ten spots above India in the Paris 2024 points table.

Arshad's journey has been a struggle for support. Until a few months ago, he couldn't even afford a new javelin, as sponsors in Pakistan turned him down repeatedly. In contrast, Neeraj, already an Olympic champion, publicly appealed for support for Arshad. Today, Arshad has become Pakistan's first track and field gold medallist and the nation's first Olympic champion since 1984. Despite their different backgrounds, Neeraj and Arshad have developed a deep mutual respect. Arshad was full of praise for Neeraj after his gold in Tokyo, and in Paris, despite his own disappointment, Neeraj openly admitted that Arshad was the better athlete that night.

Their friendship goes back several years; The first time they came face-to-face was at the 2016 Junior World Athletics, but it was at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where they first stood side by side on the podium – Neeraj with silver, and Arshad gold. Yet, more than the medals, it was the sight of them draping their respective national flags around each other that left a lasting impression. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger.

Before the recent event in Paris, Neeraj had consistently outperformed Arshad in their last ten meetings, despite Arshad achieving the elusive 90-meter mark, something Neeraj is still chasing. Yet, neither athlete has ever entertained media narratives that sought to pit them against each other. This mutual respect only deepened their friendship. When Arshad missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury and Neeraj won gold, Neeraj expressed that he missed his friend on the field.

The Neeraj-Arshad friendship runs deep

This bond isn't confined to Neeraj alone. When Neeraj once again bested Arshad to win gold at the World Athletic Championships a year later, his mother, Saroj Devi, dismissed questions about the traditional India-Pakistan rivalry. Even today, she referred to Arshad as "just like my son". This was a day after Neeraj's act for Nadeem had broken the internet. After the Worlds win, Neeraj and Jakub Vadlejch posed for the cameras with their respective flags, as is customary. But Nadeem, the silver medallist, was absent from the scene because he couldn't find the Pakistan flag. However, in a remarkable act of sportsmanship, Neeraj invited Nadeem to join the photos, and together they stood with the Indian flag behind them, capturing a powerful moment of unity.

Neeraj has consistently defended Arshad against any attempts to tarnish his image. After the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj recalled a moment when his javelin went missing. He later saw Arshad 'moving around with it' and politely asked to have it back, which Arshad obliged. However, the media twisted this incident, suggesting foul play on Arshad's part. Neeraj quickly shut down the 'propaganda', emphasising that it's common for athletes to use each other's equipment during practice and asking the media not to spread false narratives.

Arshad etched his name in the history books, with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, while Neeraj, the former defending Olympic champion, fell just short. Despite the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan, the enduring friendship between Chopra and Nadeem stands as a testament to their mutual respect and admiration. Their blossoming relationship, marked by genuine camaraderie, has captured the hearts of people in both nations, and will hopefully, open the doors to more India vs Pakistan competition in the time to come.