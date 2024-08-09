Taking turns being caddies, Aditi Ashok has unique support system on the course in 3rd Olympics: Her parents

Aditi Ashok, competing in her third Olympics, has a unique support system on the course: her parents. Aditi’s introduction to golf began at the age of five when a visit to a restaurant overlooking a golf range sparked her interest. Encouraged by her father, Ashok Gudlamani, who was in real estate, and her mother, Mash, a radio jockey, she quickly took to the sport. Aditi Ashok, of India, hits her shot from the 3rd tee during the first round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics(AP)

Her father has been an integral part of her journey, serving as her caddie during the Rio 2016 Olympics. In Tokyo 2020, her mother took over the caddie duties, and Aditi narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Her parents have taken turns being caddies,and at the Paris 2024 Olympics, it's her father who is her bag-carrier.

“Tokyo 2020 was a great experience and having my mum caddie for me was a fun experience,” Ashok told AFP in 2023. “My dad and I tend to have more discussions about (how to play) a shot as he knows my game well enough to help. My mum doesn’t help as much with the decision-making (on the course), but I feel that helps too, as I am more decisive and calmer while playing with her on my bag.”

Aditi’s golfing achievements are significant. She is the first Indian woman golfer to participate in major multi-sport events like the Asian Youth Games, Youth Olympic Games, Asian Games, and Olympic Games. Her career took off when she became the youngest Indian to win the Lalla Aicha Tour School title, earning her a spot on the Ladies European Tour in 2016. That same year, she made history by becoming the first Indian to win a Ladies European Tour title and, later, the first Indian to compete on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

Aditi told AFP that her ability to focus on the process rather than outcomes has been a key to her success. Despite missing out on an Olympic medal in 2020, she continues to play on both the US LPGA and Ladies European Tours, with her parents alternating as her caddies. “I always give my best and move on to the next event. And I keep doing the same week after week.”