All eyes on Manika Batra in women's first TT nationals
Indian paddlers, including Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra, will return to action after a COVID-19 disrupted last season at the 82nd National Table Tennis Championships, starting here on Monday.
The marquee event will be a singles-only tournament and will be held in a bio-secure environment at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium here.
Sixteen, instead of the usual eight, women players will be seeded directly into the main draw. There will be no team championships or doubles events.
The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), enforcing strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), has limited entries to a bare minimum.
With just 12 tables in use throughout, it takes care of the safety paraphernalia -- 24 players in the fray with as many coaches for advice and the same number of officials to supervise the qualification matches.
On the eve of the championships, only the players with negative RT-PCR test results could gain entry into the hall for half an hour of practice each, including every morning on match days.
As for the entries, 161 women, including six wildcards, will set the ball rolling in the championships. The 145 players, minus the 16 seeds, have been drawn into 48 groups, each comprising three players. The last group, however, will have four paddlers.
The attraction of the women’s event will undoubtedly be Batra. The winner of double gold medals at the 2018 CWG and the Asian Games bronze medallist will be the top seed in the tournament despite not figuring among the top 16 Indians.
Manika skipped the entire season in 2019, save for the Institutional Championships that she went on to win.
The 25-year-old will have to dust off the rust because of inactivity last year and return to her best form.
The world no. 63 said she has been preparing for the championships in Pune with her coach and sparring partner from Belarus.
"I feel really in good shape and look forward to the Nationals," Batra said.
Sutirtha Mukherjee, the reigning champion from Haryana, and her predecessor Archana Girish Kamath, who is turning out for Karnataka as a senior pro for the first time, will be in the race for the coveted title and the top prize of Rs. 1.65 lakh.
The event will provide them a chance to prepare for the crucial WTT Contenders in Doha, and the Tokyo Olympics qualification events soon after.
Former national champions K Shamini and Madhurika Patkar are also in the fray.
"We will use DHS DJ 40 balls during the tournament, the same as during the Asian Qualification event in Doha and the Tokyo Olympics," said competition manager N Ganeshan.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All eyes on Manika Batra in women's first TT nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Rawat wins inaugural 35km race walk gold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UFC 258: There is a reason why Kamaru Usman hasn't been beaten since 2013
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Shingade and Bhor steal the show on Day 2 of Super League Kho Kho
- In the Pool A match, Karnataka’s Sudarshan and Punjab’s Harkirat Singh guided Jaguars thrilling one point win over Rhinos. Harkirat impressed in the defence with spending two minutes 55 seconds on the mat while Sudarshan chased down seven points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?
- An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajput wins gold in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik set for competitive action after one year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox