Anthony Edwards pours in 49 as Wolves wallop Bulls

Anthony Edwards scored 49 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away for a 127-108 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in Minneapolis. HT Image

Naz Reid recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game skid. Rudy Gobert racked up 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each put up 12 points.

Coby White scored 20 points to lead the Bulls, who played on short rest after beating the visiting Miami Heat one night earlier. Josh Giddey finished with 19 points, and Nikola Vucevic notched 10 points and 11 boards.

Chicago's Jalen Smith and Matas Buzelis logged 14 points apiece, Ayo Dosunmu contributed 11, and Jevon Carter had 10.

Minnesota shot 42.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range. Chicago sank 48.2 percent overall and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves outscored the Bulls 33-18 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Minnesota led by four points entering the final frame.

Edwards willed his team at times. He had 19 points at the half before exploding for 20 points in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth quarter.

The star guard shot 13 of 28 from the field, 6 of 14 from beyond the arc and 17 of 18 from the free-throw line. He fell four points short of matching his career high, set on Jan. 4 at Detroit.

Edwards hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 82-82 with 3:51 to go in the third quarter. He converted three-point play 24 seconds later to put Minnesota on top.

In the fourth quarter, Edwards gave Minnesota a double-digit lead with another three-point play. He made a driving layup, drew a foul and sank a free throw to put the Timberwolves up 111-99 with 6:29 to go.

Minnesota stormed to a 27-6 lead in the first seven points. Mike Conley made a 3-pointer with 5:56 to go in the first quarter, and on the next possession he assisted on a jump shot by McDaniels to increase the Timberwolves' lead to 21.

The Bulls battled back with a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 27-16.

By halftime, Chicago had climbed within 62-60.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.