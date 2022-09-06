Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao hints return to ring after failed political stint

Former world champion Manny Pacquiao is likely to make a return to the ring. The boxer, who had lost the Philippines presidential polls earlier this year, can be seen in an exhibition fight in Saudi Arabia in January. The 43-year-old is planning to step in the ring against former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh.

"We will just start discussions," Pacquiao told AFP. He is currently training for a charity bout against a South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo, who has over 650,000 subscribers on the video sharing platform.

Pacquiao graced the fans for 26 long years before calling it quits in August last year. He had to be content with a points defeat to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in his last fight as a professional boxer.

Also Read: Twitter loves the new 'shredded' Braun Strowman as The Monster Among Men makes strong return to WWE

Speaking about his fight against Yoo, the former world champion said: "I will prepare in the same way I train for a real fight." The charity match against the YouTuber, who posts martial arts video on his channel is scheduled to take place on December 10 in Seoul.

The fight will be over six rounds and there will be no weight limit.

"I know I will not win against him but I will try my best to surprise Manny Pacquiao," Yoo had said previously.

The revenue generated from the charity bout will be used to rebuild homes in war-torn Ukraine, the organisers have said.

With this Pacquiao is all set to join the list of elite boxers, who only compete in the exhibition circuit. Floyd Mayweather, the former world champion's fierce rival, dictated the bout against YouTuber Logan Paul last year. He had earlier knocked out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes in December 2018.

Mayweather will be seen in action later this month, where he will fight Japanese mixed martial arts star Mikuru Asakura in Japan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON