Home / Sports / Wwe News / Twitter loves the new 'shredded' Braun Strowman as The Monster Among Men makes strong return to WWE

Twitter loves the new 'shredded' Braun Strowman as The Monster Among Men makes strong return to WWE

wwe news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Braun Strowman's return was loved by fans present at the arena, and the same was felt on Twitter.

Braun Strowman returned to WWE in Monday Night Raw&nbsp;(Twitter)
Braun Strowman returned to WWE in Monday Night Raw (Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Braun Strowman put an end to the speculations as he made a strong return to WWE in the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. The former Universal Champion crashed to the scene during a eight-men Fatal Four Way tag team match, the outcome of which would determine the number one contender for the undisputed tag team championship. The match was between The Street Profits, The New Day, Los Latharios and Alpha Academy.

Strowman made his entry midway during the match and launched a scathing attack on all the eight superstars. Three WWE security staffs also faced Strowman's wrath, as they tried to take The Monster Among Men away from the ringside.

Strowman's return was loved by fans present at the arena, and the same was felt on Twitter. Here are a few fan reactions:

The last time Strowman wrestled in WWE was back at WrestleMania Backlash 2021 in a Triple Threat action for the WWE Championship. However, Bobby Lashley, who held the title then, went on to claim a victory.

Following the PPV, Strowman was released from the promotion in June 2021 and was mostly seen fighting in independent circuit under his real name Adam Scherr.

We are yet to know what WWE has instore for The Monster Among Men in his second stint, but ever since Triple H took over as WWE's Head of Creative several released superstars have made a return to the promotion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
braun strowman
braun strowman

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out