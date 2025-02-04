Menu Explore
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for game vs. Thunder

Reuters |
Feb 04, 2025 02:38 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIL-INJURIES

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday night's showdown against the host Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right knee injury.

HT Image
HT Image

Antetokounmpo deals with patella tendinopathy and the Bucks decided to hold him out of the second end of a back-to-back.

Antetokounmpo played 37 minutes in Sunday's 132-119 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He ranks second in the NBA in scoring and fifth in rebounding in 41 games and was recently chosen to his ninth consecutive All-Star Game.

The two-time MVP isn't the only key Milwaukee player who will sit out. Khris Middleton will miss the game due to the back-to-back as he continues to be rested frequently after undergoing offseason surgeries on both ankles.

Middleton scored 20 points in 26 minutes off the bench against the Grizzlies. He made 7 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 23 games.

Milwaukee star Damian Lillard is questionable. Recently named to his ninth All-Star Game, Lillard was just 4-of-15 shooting Sunday while scoring 15 points in 37 minutes.

Brook Lopez is questionable and Bobby Portis is doubtful for the Bucks. Portis has missed the past five games.

Oklahoma City star Jalen Williams and fellow guards Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace will sit out.

Williams, a first-time All-Star, also missed Saturday's 144-110 rout of the Sacramento Kings. He is averaging 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 45 games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
