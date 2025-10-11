MONACO — French league club Monaco parted ways with coach Adi Hütter on Friday after a run of one win in five games in all competitions. Coach Adi Hütter leaves Monaco after run of one win in five games

Monaco did not immediately announce a replacement, although French media reports in recent days have heavily linked Monaco with a move for Sébastien Pocognoli. The 38-year-old Belgian coach guided Union Saint-Gilloise coach to the Belgian league title last season.

Hütter led the club to a second- and third-place league finish in the last two years but the club is fifth after seven matches this season and has one point after two Champions League matches. That included a 4-1 loss at Club Brugge, before a 2-2 home draw against Manchester City.

“Sometimes destinies will move apart, but I am fine with that. I am leaving behind a quality, well-functioning team with great individuals,” Hütter told the website of sports daily L’Equipe. “I wish the management, the players, the staff, and the entire club nothing but the best for the future.”

Eight-time French champion Monaco said it “would like to thank Adi and his staff for their work and commitment to AS Monaco, and wish them the best for the future.”

The 55-year-old Austrian took charge of Monaco two years ago and his contract was extended to 2027 midway through last season.

But the attack-minded Hütter struggled to find the right balance last season and the inconsistency continued into this campaign, where Monaco has the most goals in Ligue 1 with 16 but among the worst defenses with 12 conceded.

Hütter had coaching spells in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Prior to that he guided Red Bull Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double before leading Young Boys Bern to the Swiss league title in 2018.

Following the international break, Monaco is at Angers next Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.