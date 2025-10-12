Delhi half marathon: Kenya’s Matata, Lilian win in contrasting style

New Delhi: Kenya’s Alex Matata put the ghosts of his loss to two-time Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei in last year’s Vedanta Delhi half marathon to rest by completing a commanding victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Kenya’s Alex Matata on way to winning the men’s elite race in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Matata picked up pace at the halfway mark and raced so far ahead of the field that there was no rival in sight in the last few kilometres. When he entered the final stretch and took the final bend to the stadium, he twice looked over his shoulder, straining his neck to spot anyone chasing him. There was none.

It was an empty course behind him as he sped to victory in 59 minutes and 50 seconds and had track and field legend Carl Lewis cheering him on at the finish line. Ethiopia’s Bayelign Teshager was 32 secs behind at second while James Kipkogei, also from Kenya, came third in 1:00:25s.

Despite Matata’s strong performance, he could not break the course record of 58min, 53secs. While the day turned out to be warmer than expected, humidity remained low for the runners to push themselves on the flat course.

Matata lamented that had there been someone to push the timing could have been faster. However, the Kenyan who has been in excellent form this season – Delhi was his fifth half marathon victory this year – declared it as his best performance. He derives satisfaction after the manner of his loss to Ugandan Cheptegei last year. Matata was leading but Cheptegei stole the show with a brilliant finishing kick, clocking 59:46 to Matata’s 59:53.

Lilian beats Ethiopian rivals

In women, it was quite the opposite. The competition was much tighter and more exciting. Kenya’s Lilian Kasait Rengeruk saw off fierce challenges from Ethiopians – Melal Siyoum Biratu and Mulat Tekele – to take the top spot. Lilian, one of the pre-race favourites, finished with a timing of 01:07:20, just about beating Biratu (01:07:21s) to the finish. Tekle was third at 1:07:29secs. “I had to fight till the finish line,” said Lilian.

Matata said he was inspired to win for his brother who was also supposed to join him in Delhi but could not come as he fell sick.

“My brother Jerry would have also competed here. He was ready for the race but could not come. He asked me, ‘can you represent me’? When I won, I celebrated for myself and my brother.”

“I know the course. It is exactly the same as last year. Last year was very challenging and Joshua won the race at the last minute. I was very confused. Today, I knew after 10k that I was winning. I ran my best. It was my best performance,” said Matata. “In January I ran 59:20 but I am very happy with this timing because it’s an improvement from last year. The weather was also different. There was a lot of humidity last year. Today it was nice and I was not in a rush to win the race. Last year, I was running in with pressure,” said Matata.

The elite men and women winners received a prize money of $27,000, while the second and third place finishers got $20,000 and $13,000 respectively.

Abhishek, Seema Indian winners

With double Asian Championships medallist Gulveer Singh withdrawing due to an injury, it was left to Abhishek Pal to take up the challenge. Pal came first in the Indian elite men’s competition with a timing of 01:04:17, followed by Kiran Matre (01:04:57) and Kartik Karkera (01:05:16).

“We really missed Gulveer. Had he been there we would have pushed and the timing could have been much better,” said Pal, who trains alongside Gulveer.

In the elite Indian women’s field, Seema, following a male pacer, clocked one hour, 11 min, 23 secs, leaving everything out there as she collapsed on the finish line. “I wanted to push more but lactic acid had built up so much I was just not able to do more,” she said.

Ujala (01:15:41) and Sanjivani Jadhav (01:15:52) took second and third. In the Indian category, the men and women winners will take home ₹4 lakh each, while second and third place winners made ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh each.