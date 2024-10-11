Diksha Dagar leads home challenge in women's Indian Open

The seasoned Diksha Dagar will spearhead the Indian challenge in a strong field for this month's Hero Women's Indian Open 2024, where reigning Ladies European Tour Order of Merit leader Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland will be among the strongest contender. Diksha Dagar at the Hero Women’s Indian Open 2023(HT_PRINT)

The event will be held from October 24 to 27 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

The region's premier event, offering a total purse of USD 400,000, will witness the return of nine players who secured spots within the Top 10 during the 2023 edition.

Diksha, who secured third place last year, and Gaurika Bishnoi, who finished eighth, will be the major Indian names in the field.

The three former champions in the field are Christine Wolf (2019), Camille Chevalier (2017) and Caroline Hedwall (2011).

The field is further bolstered by the participation of several notable players, including Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand, the winner of the 2023 Order of Merit, the organisers said in a press release.

Another former OOM winner, Lee Anne Pace of South Africa, who claimed the LET top spot in 2010, will also be competing. Additionally, the 2010 winner, Caroline Hedwall, who received the honour of Players Player of the Year in 2011, will be present.

Swiss golfer Tamburlini has claimed two victories -- Joburg Ladies Open in April and the Lacoste Open de France just two weeks ago.

Amateur Avani Prashanth, who tied for fifth place last year, has also made the list as a professional for the first time. She has been bestowed the honour of a special invitation to the event, where she will make her professional debut.