Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament
- Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event at the Fazza world ranking tournament in Dubai.
Rakesh defeated compatriot Shyam Sunder 143-135 in the final after his 143-138 semifinal win over Turkey's Agyan.
Harvinder and Pooja got the better of number one ranked team from Turkey.
Shyam Sunder and Jyoti Baliyan won silver in the Compound mixed team event. Both of them also won silver medals in the individual events as well.
As many as 70 archers from 11 nations are competing in this year's Championships which will also mark the return of Para Archery action after a year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament
- Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shotgun coach tests positive for Covid-19 in Cairo
- The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canelo Alvarez continues to cement legacy, outclasses Yildirim to retain titles
- Alvarez, of Mexico, dropped the Turkish challenger with a left right combination to the head midway through the third round. Alvarez followed with additional combinations, pinning Yildirim on the ropes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Excuse me while I kiss the sky
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mashal Sports issues ITT to auction Pro Kabaddi League media rights
- Sports management company Mashal Sports will conduct an open market media rights auction for five Pro Kabaddi League seasons to be held during 2021 - 2025.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi ensures weekend action at Gainbridge LPGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox